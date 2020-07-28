Browns WR Odell Beckham lands at No. 59 on NFL Network's Top 100 players

Odell Beckham Jr. became the third Browns player to crack the NFL Network's "Top 100" players list for the 2020 season.

The talented, Pro Bowl wide receiver checked in at No. 59 — two spots ahead of his good friend and fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who was No. 61.

Beckham was named a Pro Bowl alternate after catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He did so while battling through a core muscle injury that caused him noticeable pain throughout the season. Beckham underwent offseason surgery and was pegged to be at 100 percent recovered in June.

For his career, Beckham, who was ranked No. 23 on last year's list, has 464 catches for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns.

On Sunday, Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett was ranked No. 80.