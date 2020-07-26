Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 07:24 PM

Browns place 2 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns have placed RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19* list. 

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he appeared in 14 games and rushed for 49 yards with two touchdowns, while leading the team in kickoff return yards (421). 

Moffatt joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5. 

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.*

