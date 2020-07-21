Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 10:51 AM

Myles Garrett using platform to make a difference in social justice arena

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Myles Garrett has always wanted to make the most of his NFL platform when it comes to making a difference in society.

He understands how much impact he can make as an NFL player and how his actions can inspire others in a positive way. Since the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, protests and social reform movements have taken place across the country, and Garrett has been active to promote the good causes of those movements on social media.

That was also how he found out about David McAtee, a BBQ chef in Louisville, Kentucky, who died June 1 after police and the Kentucky National Guard were called to dissipate a large crowd during a protest outside his restaurant. McAtee was shot after officers were shot at and returned fire, according to a report from the Courier-Journal.

Garrett was able to get in contact with the McAtee family and arranged to cover the funeral costs.

"I was very taken aback by something like that," Garrett said. "I really wanted to reach out and help where I could. It was kind of about those stories that reached me personally and touched me on a deeper level."

Photos: Myles Garrett through the years

The Browns signed Garrett to a five-year contract extension Wednesday and made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Cleveland will be home to Garrett's dominance and record-breaking potential through 2026, and his presence alone will make the Browns defense difficult to prepare for an opposing quarterback every Sunday.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
1 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Garrett_Myles_030
2 / 67
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.
3 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett poses for a photo during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
4 / 67

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett poses for a photo during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP 2017
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
5 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
6 / 67

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.
7 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
8 / 67

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
9 / 67

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Garrett_Myles_035
10 / 67
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
AP_695996211874
11 / 67
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett answers a questions during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. Garrett played defensive end at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
12 / 67

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett answers a questions during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. Garrett played defensive end at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP 2017
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
13 / 67

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.
14 / 67

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
15 / 67

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
AP_175117893342
16 / 67
Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns game on October 13, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
17 / 67

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns game on October 13, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
18 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
19 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
20 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 21, 2019
21 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 21, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.
22 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
23 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers game on October 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium.
24 / 67

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers game on October 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019
25 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
26 / 67

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
27 / 67

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
28 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
29 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_12_10_Packers_BD_Garrett_M _17_
30 / 67
Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
31 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017-10-08_Garrett_Myles048
32 / 67
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
33 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017-12-03_Garrett_Myles025
34 / 67
John Reid/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
35 / 67

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 67

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 13, 2019
37 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 13, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 26, 2019
38 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 26, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.
39 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the thirteenth day of camp on August 10, 2019.
40 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the thirteenth day of camp on August 10, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.
41 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Player_Intro_026
42 / 67
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.
43 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
44 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Gohan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourth day of training camp on July 28, 2019.
45 / 67

Gohan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourth day of training camp on July 28, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.
46 / 67

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown Scrimmage on August 3, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
47 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown Scrimmage on August 3, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.
48 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
49 / 67

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Signing Day 2019
50 / 67

Signing Day 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a conditioning test on July 24, 2019.
51 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a conditioning test on July 24, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on October 7, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
52 / 67

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on October 7, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
53 / 67

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Ric Tapia/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburg Steelers on October 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.
54 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburg Steelers on October 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first day of minicamp on June 4, 2019.
55 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first day of minicamp on June 4, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Garrett_Myles_011
56 / 67
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third practice of OTAs on May 16, 2019
57 / 67

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third practice of OTAs on May 16, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Media Days 2019
58 / 67

Media Days 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
59 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
60 / 67

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
61 / 67

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
62 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
63 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
64 / 67

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
2017-11-12_Garrett_Myles001
65 / 67
John Reid/Cleveland Browns
2017-11-26_Garrett_Myles027
66 / 67
John Reid/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_8_Jets_BD_Garrett_M _36_
67 / 67
Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Garrett also said he reached out to the family of St. Louis police chief David Dorn, who was fatally shot June 2 when responding to an alarm at a pawnshop being looted by a man. Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain, was remembered as a role model police officer who wanted to help guide young men and women interested in a career in law enforcement.

Garrett spoke with the family and wanted to cover funeral costs as well but could not find a way to pay for it through official channels.

"I have family who have been in the force," Garrett said. "I have friends and family that have been in the force. I have friends and family that have been in the military. I do not have anything against people who serve or know what they are doing. I just believe there needs to be a better regulation on those who are put in that position of authority and who are told to enforce the law but also protect us as citizens. David Dorn was a great representation of that for many years."

Garrett advocated for more NFL players and personnel to use their platform and voice to create change in social justice. He wants to continue doing what he can to help others, and he plans to stay in touch with the families he's helped to show his ongoing support and care.

"I know that this is something that will be part of their family forever," Garrett said. "I just wanted to make sure they are good and that they are taken care of, and that it is not just a one-off thing. I want to see them prosper and their families around them do the same."

Related Content

Browns support #IWantASeason campaign, encourage fans to help slow spread of COVID-19
news

Browns support #IWantASeason campaign, encourage fans to help slow spread of COVID-19

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announces additional, short-term guidelines to help sports teams continue their efforts to return to play
Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic
news

Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic

Sharpen your skills and learn why it's important to #StayInTheGame
Browns 2020 position preview: Analyzing the wide receivers
news

Browns 2020 position preview: Analyzing the wide receivers

There's open competition behind Cleveland's Pro Bowlers
Most Important Questions: No. 5 - How will Jedrick Wills Jr. handle switch to LT?
news

Most Important Questions: No. 5 - How will Jedrick Wills Jr. handle switch to LT?

Cleveland's 1st-round pick is confident he'll be ready to protect the blind side as a rookie

Advertising