Myles Garrett using platform to make a difference in social justice arena

Garrett also said he reached out to the family of St. Louis police chief David Dorn, who was fatally shot June 2 when responding to an alarm at a pawnshop being looted by a man. Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain, was remembered as a role model police officer who wanted to help guide young men and women interested in a career in law enforcement.

Garrett spoke with the family and wanted to cover funeral costs as well but could not find a way to pay for it through official channels.

"I have family who have been in the force," Garrett said. "I have friends and family that have been in the force. I have friends and family that have been in the military. I do not have anything against people who serve or know what they are doing. I just believe there needs to be a better regulation on those who are put in that position of authority and who are told to enforce the law but also protect us as citizens. David Dorn was a great representation of that for many years."

Garrett advocated for more NFL players and personnel to use their platform and voice to create change in social justice. He wants to continue doing what he can to help others, and he plans to stay in touch with the families he's helped to show his ongoing support and care.