By the Numbers: Myles Garrett's early NFL success proves new contract extension is well-earned

Through the 2026 season, Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, signed a new contract extension Wednesday to solidify his role as one of the best defensive players to ever play in Cleveland. After three seasons of monster sacks and game-changing tackles, Garrett is set to be a top player on the Browns for years to come.

Here's some of the most telling stats of Garrett's career that show why the contract is well-earned.

30.5 - Through three NFL seasons, Garrett has accrued 30.5 sacks, which places him seventh on the Browns' all-time list. He's already nearly halfway to breaking Clay Matthews Jr.'s franchise record of 62 sacks, a number Garrett is certainly capable of reaching in the timeframe of his new contract. It's also notable that Garrett has reached that sack total despite missing 11 games. Garrett's next full 16-game season with the Browns could be one of the best by a Browns defensive end.

13.5 - That was Garrett's sack total from 2018, his best season thus far. He was just one sack away from breaking the single season franchise sack record from Reggie Camp in 1984, but it was still an impressive plateau for Garrett to reach at such a young stage of his career. Oh, and that takes us to another number...

24 - At 24 years old, Garrett is still remarkably young. The Browns believe the most talented version of Garrett has yet to arrive, and the next seven years of Garrett's tenure in Cleveland could feature an even more dominant level of play. Scary (if you're an opposing quarterback).