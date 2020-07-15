By the Numbers: Myles Garrett's early NFL success proves new contract extension is well-earned

Through the 2026 season, Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown.
Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, signed a new contract extension Wednesday to solidify his role as one of the best defensive players to ever play in Cleveland. After three seasons of monster sacks and game-changing tackles, Garrett is set to be a top player on the Browns for years to come.
Here's some of the most telling stats of Garrett's career that show why the contract is well-earned.
30.5 - Through three NFL seasons, Garrett has accrued 30.5 sacks, which places him seventh on the Browns' all-time list. He's already nearly halfway to breaking Clay Matthews Jr.'s franchise record of 62 sacks, a number Garrett is certainly capable of reaching in the timeframe of his new contract. It's also notable that Garrett has reached that sack total despite missing 11 games. Garrett's next full 16-game season with the Browns could be one of the best by a Browns defensive end.
13.5 - That was Garrett's sack total from 2018, his best season thus far. He was just one sack away from breaking the single season franchise sack record from Reggie Camp in 1984, but it was still an impressive plateau for Garrett to reach at such a young stage of his career. Oh, and that takes us to another number...
24 - At 24 years old, Garrett is still remarkably young. The Browns believe the most talented version of Garrett has yet to arrive, and the next seven years of Garrett's tenure in Cleveland could feature an even more dominant level of play. Scary (if you're an opposing quarterback).
65 - Garrett has made 65 quarterback hits in his career. That's good for 1.7 QB hits per game, which means a quarterback should be ready to absorb a shot from Garrett about two times every Sunday.
The Browns signed Garrett to a five-year contract extension Wednesday and made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Cleveland will be home to Garrett's dominance and record-breaking potential through 2026, and his presence alone will make the Browns defense difficult to prepare for an opposing quarterback every Sunday.
25.2 - Garrett has a 25.2% pass rush win rate when lined up as an edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus. That's the highest of any player since 2017.
10 - Garrett was on pace to break the Browns' single-season sack record last season with 10 sacks in 10 games. He was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year — an award Garrett has craved since he was drafted by the Browns — and will likely be a candidate for seasons to come.
20 - That's how much the QBR of an opposing quarterback drops when Garrett is on the field compared to when he's off, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
6 - The scope of Garrett's production goes beyond just sacking the quarterback. He's also forced six fumbles in his career, more than any current Browns player since 2017.
32 - Here's another number to highlight Garrett's production outside of just QB sacks: Garrett has totaled 32 tackles for a loss in his career. It is, again, the most of any current Browns player since 2017.
1 - Garrett is first in team history in sacks, QB hits and tackles for a loss for any player in their first three seasons.
2026- That's how long Garrett is now set to be in Cleveland. Strap in, Browns fans. One of the best edge rushers in the league is here to stay.