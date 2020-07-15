Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 04:47 PM

By the Numbers: Myles Garrett's early NFL success proves new contract extension is well-earned

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Through the 2026 season, Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, signed a new contract extension Wednesday to solidify his role as one of the best defensive players to ever play in Cleveland. After three seasons of monster sacks and game-changing tackles, Garrett is set to be a top player on the Browns for years to come.

Here's some of the most telling stats of Garrett's career that show why the contract is well-earned.

30.5 - Through three NFL seasons, Garrett has accrued 30.5 sacks, which places him seventh on the Browns' all-time list. He's already nearly halfway to breaking Clay Matthews Jr.'s franchise record of 62 sacks, a number Garrett is certainly capable of reaching in the timeframe of his new contract. It's also notable that Garrett has reached that sack total despite missing 11 games. Garrett's next full 16-game season with the Browns could be one of the best by a Browns defensive end.

13.5 - That was Garrett's sack total from 2018, his best season thus far. He was just one sack away from breaking the single season franchise sack record from Reggie Camp in 1984, but it was still an impressive plateau for Garrett to reach at such a young stage of his career. Oh, and that takes us to another number...

24 - At 24 years old, Garrett is still remarkably young. The Browns believe the most talented version of Garrett has yet to arrive, and the next seven years of Garrett's tenure in Cleveland could feature an even more dominant level of play. Scary (if you're an opposing quarterback).

65 - Garrett has made 65 quarterback hits in his career. That's good for 1.7 QB hits per game, which means a quarterback should be ready to absorb a shot from Garrett about two times every Sunday.

Photos: Myles Garrett through the years

The Browns signed Garrett to a five-year contract extension Wednesday and made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Cleveland will be home to Garrett's dominance and record-breaking potential through 2026, and his presence alone will make the Browns defense difficult to prepare for an opposing quarterback every Sunday.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Garrett_Myles_030
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett poses for a photo during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett poses for a photo during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP 2017
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions game on November 19, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 7–19.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Garrett_Myles_035
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
AP_695996211874
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett answers a questions during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. Garrett played defensive end at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett answers a questions during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. Garrett played defensive end at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP 2017
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.
Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns game on November 10, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
AP_175117893342
Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns game on October 13, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns game on October 13, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 21, 2019
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 21, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 29, 2019 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers game on October 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers game on October 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns game on September 22, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_12_10_Packers_BD_Garrett_M _17_
Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017-10-08_Garrett_Myles048
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017-12-03_Garrett_Myles025
John Reid/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 13, 2019
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 13, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 26, 2019
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 26, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the thirteenth day of camp on August 10, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the thirteenth day of camp on August 10, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Player_Intro_026
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourteenth day of camp on August 12, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Gohan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourth day of training camp on July 28, 2019.
Gohan and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourth day of training camp on July 28, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns on August 8, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown Scrimmage on August 3, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the Orange and Brown Scrimmage on August 3, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of training camp on July 26, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Signing Day 2019
Signing Day 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a conditioning test on July 24, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a conditioning test on July 24, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on October 7, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on October 7, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets game on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.

Ric Tapia/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburg Steelers on October 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburg Steelers on October 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first day of minicamp on June 4, 2019.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first day of minicamp on June 4, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_08_Jets_BK_Garrett_Myles_011
Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third practice of OTAs on May 16, 2019
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the third practice of OTAs on May 16, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Media Days 2019
Media Days 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
2017-11-12_Garrett_Myles001
John Reid/Cleveland Browns
2017-11-26_Garrett_Myles027
John Reid/Cleveland Browns
2017_10_8_Jets_BD_Garrett_M _36_
Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns

25.2 - Garrett has a 25.2% pass rush win rate when lined up as an edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus. That's the highest of any player since 2017.

10 - Garrett was on pace to break the Browns' single-season sack record last season with 10 sacks in 10 games. He was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year — an award Garrett has craved since he was drafted by the Browns — and will likely be a candidate for seasons to come.

20 - That's how much the QBR of an opposing quarterback drops when Garrett is on the field compared to when he's off, according to ESPN Stats & Information.  

6 - The scope of Garrett's production goes beyond just sacking the quarterback. He's also forced six fumbles in his career, more than any current Browns player since 2017.

32 - Here's another number to highlight Garrett's production outside of just QB sacks: Garrett has totaled 32 tackles for a loss in his career. It is, again, the most of any current Browns player since 2017.

1 - Garrett is first in team history in sacks, QB hits and tackles for a loss for any player in their first three seasons.

2026- That's how long Garrett is now set to be in Cleveland. Strap in, Browns fans. One of the best edge rushers in the league is here to stay.

