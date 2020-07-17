Browns Mailbag: Will the O-line have enough time together before 2020 season?

Maybe I'm an optimistic fan and call me crazy. Do you see it as a serious advantage to have two running backs the caliber we have and the coaches who'll make it work? I really think with the game plan, it'll take pressure off Baker Mayfield and keep the D fresh. This can be a DEEP playoff team! That's how the game is played during that time of the year. — B.J. L, Orange

Yes, I would agree it's an advantage, and I think a couple of things help on the coaching end of things. One, Kevin Stefanski showed a great appreciation for running the ball and utilizing Dalvin Cook during his time as offensive coordinator in Minnesota, and his wide-zone scheme should provide plenty of running lanes for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Two, the Browns brought back Stump Mitchell as running backs coach as the lone returning offensive assistant from last year's staff. Count him among those excited by the possibilities.

"I learned to appreciate everything about Nick," Mitchell said in February. "He just goes out and works and tries to get better and do the things he's not so good at and tries to be great at the things he's pretty good at. That's a good feeling. Kareem ... he's a special talent as well. It's a room of talent. We've just got to come in and do our part and hopefully we'll build off what we did last year."

I know that many experts think that the top three Browns 2020 draft picks are excellent choices, but as you look further down the list there are some very interesting picks as well. If Jacob Phillips is tough and strong enough, he could be a very important addition. I don't think that anyone has a lock on a LB slot. How do you think he will fit in? Nick Harris could be the most interesting of all … Will he be given a chance to compete for the right guard spot that seems to be up for grabs? — Robert K., Coventry

You're correct in multiple ways with your assessment of Phillips. First off, no one has been guaranteed a thing when it comes to the linebacker position. Linebackers coach Jason Tarver made it clear in a recent interview that any and all playing time would be earned at training camp, and there were no locks for any of the spots. Second, the Browns definitely like what Phillips brings to the table, specifically his versatility. That trait could allow him to compete at more than one spot.

"We wanted football intelligence. We wanted length and speed. He has those," Tarver said. "What I mean by length is how well you are able to separate from blockers and things like that, which he has done. He did that pretty well at LSU. Being only 21 and coming out early, he sort of had some things, and he has even gotten better with that in the offseason that he can do on shedding blocks and making plays, but he was highly productive."

As for Harris, the Browns have been adamant he projects best as a center, and Callahan did not include Harris when he listed off a number of players who will compete at right guard. Still, the same was said about Harris when he enrolled at Washington, and he wound up playing the position for his first two seasons before switching to his more natural fit at center. So you can't completely rule him out, but he'll likely begin camp behind JC Tretter with the other centers.

Considering the increasingly extraordinary athleticism of our punter, Jamie "The Scottish Hammer" Gillan, could you imagine our punt team utilizing that to our advantage by attempting some fake punts in short yardage 4th-down situations? — Nick D., Wayne, West Virginia