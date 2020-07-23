Browns join American Red Cross for annual First and Ten blood drive

The Cleveland Browns and the American Red Cross will host the annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive Saturday, Aug. 1 at 12 locations throughout northeast Ohio. This year, donors will have the opportunity to give at KeyBank Club at First Energy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. KeyBank Club is located on the south side of the facility next to the Browns Pro Shop on Alfred Lerner Way. Parking is available at meters in front of the stadium.
All presenting blood donors at each blood drive will receive a commemorative Browns T-shirt (while supplies last) and will also have the chance to win Browns memorabilia. In addition, thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.* Since the inception of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive, more than 10,500 pints have been collected to help patients in need.
To support social distancing, appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive. To schedule, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code "Browns", call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.
By volunteering to donate blood, fans naturally become part of the First and Ten movement. The Browns' First and Ten movement was designed to encourage and help individuals make a difference in their community through volunteerism and inspiring others to do the same. The Red Cross is a proud community partner of Browns First and Ten and offers a variety of volunteer opportunities for individuals to give back to their communities. To learn more and take the pledge, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/first-ten/.
2020 Cleveland Browns Blood Drive Sites
|Location
|Address
|City
|Time
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|100 Alfred Lerner Way
|Cleveland
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|American Red Cross Wayne County
|244 West South St.
|Wooster
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
|18100 Royalton Road
|Strongsville
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Sandusky Mall
|Rt. 250 Milan Rd.
|Sandusky
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Kent Police Dept.
|301 S. Depeyster
|Kent
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|North Canton Community Building YMCA
|200 S. Main St.
|North Canton
|9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Medina Community Recreation Center
|855 Weymouth Rd.
|Medina
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Omega Psi Phi - Church of the Saviour
|2537 Lee Road
|Cleveland Heights
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Blessed Sacrament Church
|3020 Reeves Rd.
|Warren
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|American Red Cross Parma Blood Donation Center
|5585 Pearl Rd.
|Parma
|7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|American Red Cross Summit Blood Donation Center
|501 W. Market St.
|Akron
|7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|American Red Cross Warzel Blood Donation Center
|3747 Euclid Ave.
|Cleveland
|7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code "Browns", call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:
The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.
Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Northeast Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed. The team engages local schools and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive.
Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.
First and Ten – Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, over 2 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.