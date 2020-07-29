Joe Sheehan, Dr. James Voos confident Browns have created 'safest environment possible' for training camp

Joe Sheehan and Dr. James Voos have spent the last several weeks helping the Browns formulate a plan to ensure players and coaches will be safe from COVID-19 for training camp in Berea.

This week, that plan officially took place. All players and coaches reported to team facilities Tuesday for the first time this year and immediately underwent tests for the virus. That procedure, among many others, will become the standard for all team personnel throughout a season that will look much different than any other in the league's history.

The differences, however, will be for the betterment of the league, and Sheehan, the Browns' Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development, and Dr. Voos, the head team physician, are confident the plans can work.

"We certainly want to remain cautiously optimistic," Voos said in a video call Wednesday alongside Sheehan with local reporters. "There are no guarantees in how this virus is going to behave. What we want to do is assure that we've set up the safest environment possible for the players, both in the physical environment with the education of the players, with testing, and then with that collaboration with other NFL teams and other professional football teams."

Players and coaches will return to the facility each day for the next three days, but only to undergo another COVID-19 test. Then, they'll return to their individual residences for virtual meetings with coaches. A player who tests negative three times will have access inside the facility and can take a physical examination.

From Aug. 3-11, which will be the NFL's acclimation period, players are permitted to work in two 60-minute sessions — one for strength and conditioning in the weight room and the other for on-field conditioning. Teams will also have 60 minutes allocated for team walk-throughs on the first four days and 75 minutes for walk-throughs on the last four days. Aug. 8 is also a mandatory off-day.

On Aug. 14, full-team practices may begin, and full-contact practices can start Aug. 17. All the while, players will undergo daily testing for at least the first 14 days and every other day from that point forward.

Social distancing is encouraged at all times in the facilities, and until full-team practices begin, players and coaches are recommended to be six feet apart on the field.