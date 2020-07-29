Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 02:01 PM

Joe Sheehan, Dr. James Voos confident Browns have created 'safest environment possible' for training camp

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Joe Sheehan and Dr. James Voos have spent the last several weeks helping the Browns formulate a plan to ensure players and coaches will be safe from COVID-19 for training camp in Berea.

This week, that plan officially took place. All players and coaches reported to team facilities Tuesday for the first time this year and immediately underwent tests for the virus. That procedure, among many others, will become the standard for all team personnel throughout a season that will look much different than any other in the league's history.

The differences, however, will be for the betterment of the league, and Sheehan, the Browns' Senior Vice President of Player Health & Development, and Dr. Voos, the head team physician, are confident the plans can work.

"We certainly want to remain cautiously optimistic," Voos said in a video call Wednesday alongside Sheehan with local reporters. "There are no guarantees in how this virus is going to behave. What we want to do is assure that we've set up the safest environment possible for the players, both in the physical environment with the education of the players, with testing, and then with that collaboration with other NFL teams and other professional football teams."

Players and coaches will return to the facility each day for the next three days, but only to undergo another COVID-19 test. Then, they'll return to their individual residences for virtual meetings with coaches. A player who tests negative three times will have access inside the facility and can take a physical examination.

From Aug. 3-11, which will be the NFL's acclimation period, players are permitted to work in two 60-minute sessions — one for strength and conditioning in the weight room and the other for on-field conditioning. Teams will also have 60 minutes allocated for team walk-throughs on the first four days and 75 minutes for walk-throughs on the last four days. Aug. 8 is also a mandatory off-day.

On Aug. 14, full-team practices may begin, and full-contact practices can start Aug. 17. All the while, players will undergo daily testing for at least the first 14 days and every other day from that point forward.

Social distancing is encouraged at all times in the facilities, and until full-team practices begin, players and coaches are recommended to be six feet apart on the field.

"I think really the NFL and the [NFL]PA have really put together a comprehensive series of protocols that are going to give us the best chance to be successful and play football this fall," Sheehan said. "So we feel good about our plan and we are excited to implement it."

Photos: Players report for 2020 Browns training camp

Browns players arrived at the facility Tuesday morning for the start of camp

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
1 / 67

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
2 / 67

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
3 / 67

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
4 / 67

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
5 / 67

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
6 / 67

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
7 / 67

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
8 / 67

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
9 / 67

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
10 / 67

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
11 / 67

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
12 / 67

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
13 / 67

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
14 / 67

Safety Karl Joseph (42) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
15 / 67

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
16 / 67

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
17 / 67

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
18 / 67

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
19 / 67

Tight end David Njoku (85) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
20 / 67

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
21 / 67

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
22 / 67

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
23 / 67

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
24 / 67

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
25 / 67

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
26 / 67

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
27 / 67

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
28 / 67

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
29 / 67

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
30 / 67

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
31 / 67

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
32 / 67

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Willie Wright (66) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
33 / 67

Center Willie Wright (66) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski report for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
34 / 67

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski report for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
35 / 67

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Ron Brewer report for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
36 / 67

General Manager Andrew Berry and Ron Brewer report for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
37 / 67

Players reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
38 / 67

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
39 / 67

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
40 / 67

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
41 / 67

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
42 / 67

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
43 / 67

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
44 / 67

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
45 / 67

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
46 / 67

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
47 / 67

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
48 / 67

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
49 / 67

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
50 / 67

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
51 / 67

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
52 / 67

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
53 / 67

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
54 / 67

Safety Grant Delpit (22) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
55 / 67

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
56 / 67

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
57 / 67

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
58 / 67

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Brian Herrien (35) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
59 / 67

Running back Brian Herrien (35) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
60 / 67

Center Nick Harris (53) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
61 / 67

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
62 / 67

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
63 / 67

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (43) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
64 / 67

Safety Elijah Benton (43) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
65 / 67

Center Nick Harris (53) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
66 / 67

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.
67 / 67

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor reports for 2020 Browns training camp on July 28, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

If a player tests positive, the Browns also have protocols in place to ensure they are safe, contact tracing is implemented and any spread of the virus can be contained. Anyone who tests positive will remain away from the facility and in a safe quarantine space, and any player or team personnel who was in contact with that person will undergo a series of checkpoints and tests to deem what steps they should take next, too.

"The first part of that is we want to assure the well-being of the player, that they're evaluated and that they're safe whether they can be at home or whether they need to be evaluated in a health care setting," Voos said. "Then, once the player has undergone the appropriate time of quarantine and is symptom-free, there are a series and tests and screens that the player undergoes to assure that they are healthy to return to play and that their testing is negative before entering the building so that they can both protect themselves as well as their teammates when they return."

All of the work is going toward ensuring the Browns are as healthy as possible for Week 1 on Sept. 13. Players will still undergo the grind of training camp, and coaches will still have an opportunity to evaluate talent and pick out the best 53 players for the regular season.

But the health of everyone involved comes first. Sheehan and Voos are confident that the Browns are in position to ensure that top priority will be met.

"No sport is 100 percent risk free," Voos said. "We feel like we've positioned ourselves using the best available treatments and best available evidence we have to keep our players safe. Certainly this is a very fluid process that we'll have to monitor on a regular basis, but our goal is to have a safe, healthy season for the players. We'll take this week-by-week, day-by-day to assure we're providing the best environment possible."

Photos: A look around the Berea facility

Check out behind the scenes photos of the Browns' practice facility in Berea

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
1 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
2 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
3 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
4 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
5 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
6 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
7 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
8 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
9 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
10 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
11 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
12 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
13 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
14 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
15 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
16 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
17 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio
18 / 18

The Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Browns place 2 players on Reserve/Opt-Out list
news

Browns place 2 players on Reserve/Opt-Out list

Cleveland makes roster moves as players begin 1st stage of 2020 training camp
Browns players will enter a completely revamped facility after passing 1st round of COVID-19 tests
news

Browns players will enter a completely revamped facility after passing 1st round of COVID-19 tests

From the locker room, to the weight room, to the meeting rooms, everything will be different
Mano's Wine to exclusively offer commemorative Browns wine bottles
news

Mano's Wine to exclusively offer commemorative Browns wine bottles

Browns Senior VP of Player Health/Development Joe Sheehan: 'It's going to be up to all of us to work together to implement the protocols'
news

Browns Senior VP of Player Health/Development Joe Sheehan: 'It's going to be up to all of us to work together to implement the protocols'

Cleveland's head team physician Dr. James Voos also meets with reporters Wednesday

Advertising