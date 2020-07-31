Browns Mailbag: How will no preseason games affect roster evaluation?

It was announced that the NFL will no longer have preseason games this year. What is our biggest concern with the absence of these exhibition games? — Brooks P., Cincinnati

The practices are ultimately the most important part of the evaluation during August because there are more of them and coaches can create and control situations to get specific evaluations of their players. That said, there's something to seeing how a player responds under the bright lights and against a foe they've never seen before. Each year, there always seems to be a player or two who hums under the radar on the practice field and breaks out in the first or second preseason game. Just a few years ago, Isaiah Crowell locked down a spot on the active roster with a breakout performance in the team's preseason finale. So the games do matter, and the NFL will get back to playing them once it's safe.

Simply put, it will just be one less opportunity for players on the fringe to impress, but Stefanski stressed it will be on the coaches to create more game-like situations on the practice field. That makes how the players perform in practices even more important toward landing a spot on the final roster.