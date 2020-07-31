Browns Mailbag

Presented by

Friday, Jul 31, 2020 11:52 AM

Browns Mailbag: How will no preseason games affect roster evaluation?

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Three questions to close out the month of July. 

A busy August awaits...

I was surprised that Drew Forbes opted out for the season. I believe in letting him make his own choices and I am not doubting his choice, but he should have been in the running for the starting RG spot and minimally a valued backup. Do the Browns need to search for depth at G or do they have enough quality depth to get a good starter and backup from the existing roster? — Jim C., Centerville

When Forbes was on the active roster, the Browns were confident they had a number of players in-house who could compete and provide a good starting option to fill out the offensive line. That's still likely the case even without Forbes, who announced his decision to opt out for the season Wednesday. Wyatt Teller and Colby Gossett have both started games at the position, and Teller was the starter for most of the second half of the 2019 season. Willie Wright has been with the team since May 2019, and fifth-rounder Nick Harris may be best-suited to play center, but has years of experience at guard.

The Browns could certainly add some bodies to the group in the coming days and weeks. That's common in training camp, even in a unique one like this. Either way, the competition will roll on.

"There should be competition at a lot of positions. That is the fun part of training camp," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. "I think our guys are eager to compete. Drew made a decision. I respect his decision. It is the 'next man up' mentality. We will see how it all shakes out."

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 1 

Check out photos of the rookies and quarterbacks working out Thursday

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
1 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020
2 / 29

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during workouts on July 30, 2020
3 / 29

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020
4 / 29

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020
5 / 29

Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
6 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
7 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on July 30, 2020
8 / 29

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020
9 / 29

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during workouts on July 30, 2020
10 / 29

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020
11 / 29

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
12 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
13 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020
14 / 29

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020
15 / 29

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
16 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
17 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020
18 / 29

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
19 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020
20 / 29

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020
21 / 29

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
22 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020
23 / 29

Tight end Nate Wieting (87) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Larry Jackson during workouts on July 30, 2020
24 / 29

Larry Jackson during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020
25 / 29

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
26 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020
27 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Benny LeMay (36) during workouts on July 30, 2020
28 / 29

Running back Benny LeMay (36) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020
29 / 29

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on July 30, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

It was announced that the NFL will no longer have preseason games this year. What is our biggest concern with the absence of these exhibition games? — Brooks P., Cincinnati

The practices are ultimately the most important part of the evaluation during August because there are more of them and coaches can create and control situations to get specific evaluations of their players. That said, there's something to seeing how a player responds under the bright lights and against a foe they've never seen before. Each year, there always seems to be a player or two who hums under the radar on the practice field and breaks out in the first or second preseason game. Just a few years ago, Isaiah Crowell locked down a spot on the active roster with a breakout performance in the team's preseason finale. So the games do matter, and the NFL will get back to playing them once it's safe.

Simply put, it will just be one less opportunity for players on the fringe to impress, but Stefanski stressed it will be on the coaches to create more game-like situations on the practice field. That makes how the players perform in practices even more important toward landing a spot on the final roster.

"You have to have a plan for all this," Stefanski said. "Missing the preseason games, sure, [preseason games are] an opportunity for players and it is an opportunity for our fans to get in the building and see these players. It is definitely unique. I think it is our job to create as many moments in training camp and as many times we can in practice to mimic game-like settings and put the players in some situational football so that we do not lose those four games."

What can be expected from the one-year contract free agents on the defense? Have they done enough in player development to repeat last year's early season victory over the Ravens? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

The next month will be so important for these players to get up to speed, but they've received plenty of positive reviews for their engagement in the offseason program. The Browns filled some of their biggest areas of weakness on defense with these kinds of players, most notably at safety with the additions of Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo. Both feasibly could be on the field for the first snap of the season in Baltimore. Kevin Johnson could be a top option at nickel. Andrew Billings is poised to play an important role on the defensive line. LB B.J. Goodson will be competing for a starting spot in the middle of the Browns' defense. How they adapt and mesh with their teammates over the next few weeks will be vital toward the success of Cleveland's defense, which should be much improved from the final product we saw last season following a variety of injuries, suspensions and transactions.

"A lot of these guys may not be the biggest names, but I just know when you are putting a system together, you are looking for systematic fits," Stefanski said. "I think that is what we've done so far on offense and defense. Particularly, I think we have added a few guys that fit our scheme that have some versatility. 

"In the back end, you have guys that can play down safety, post safety and nickel. There is some versatility to the guys that we have added, which is really important when you are putting a new scheme together because there will be some moving parts making sure that you have everybody where you need them."

Related Content

Browns Mailbag: Who are the biggest 'sleeper' candidates on this year's team?
news

Browns Mailbag: Who are the biggest 'sleeper' candidates on this year's team?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: Will the O-line have enough time together before 2020 season?
news

Browns Mailbag: Will the O-line have enough time together before 2020 season?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: What can be expected of Donovan Peoples-Jones?
news

Browns Mailbag: What can be expected of Donovan Peoples-Jones?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: Have 4 playmakers ever cleared 1,000 yards in the same season?
news

Browns Mailbag: Have 4 playmakers ever cleared 1,000 yards in the same season?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: Which undrafted free agent could break through in 2020?
news

Browns Mailbag: Which undrafted free agent could break through in 2020?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: How can Browns get the most out of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt?
news

Browns Mailbag: How can Browns get the most out of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: What's in store for some of the Browns' Day 3 rookies?
news

Browns Mailbag: What's in store for some of the Browns' Day 3 rookies?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: What could shake out behind Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt in RBs room?
news

Browns Mailbag: What could shake out behind Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt in RBs room?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: Where will the biggest position battles be in training camp?
news

Browns Mailbag: Where will the biggest position battles be in training camp?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: Who is poised for a big jump in the 2020 season?
news

Browns Mailbag: Who is poised for a big jump in the 2020 season?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Browns Mailbag: Where will Grant Delpit help most on Browns defense?
news

Browns Mailbag: Where will Grant Delpit help most on Browns defense?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week

Advertising