Transactions

Thursday, Jul 02, 2020 02:24 PM

Browns sign DT Jordan Elliott

ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Jordan Elliott. The Browns have now signed four of their seven 2020 draft picks, including TE Harrison Bryant (fourth round), C Nick Harris (fifth round) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (sixth round).

Jordan Elliott | DT | Missouri

Third round (No. 88 overall)

Started 12 of 25 career games with all 12 starts coming in his redshirt junior season in 2019…Finished his Mizzou career with 68 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one blocked kick…Completed his final season with 44 tackles, the fourth most on the team and tops among interior defenders and defensive linemen…His 44 tackles on the season were the most for a Mizzou defensive lineman since DE Charles Harris had 61 in 2016…The 44 tackles were also the most in a single season for a Mizzou interior lineman since DT Harold Brantley had 54 in 14 games during the 2014 season…Earned first team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and was a second team All-American by the Associated Press in 2019…Landed on the All-SEC first team (Associated Press) and the All-SEC second team (coaches) in 2019, as well…Earned 2018 All-SEC second team honors from Pro Football Focus…Transferred to Missouri in 2017 after a year at Texas…Missouri City, Texas.

Related Links

Photos: Jordan Elliott through the years

The Browns have selected Jordan Elliott in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jordan Elliott
1 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
2 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
Jordan Elliott
3 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
4 / 16

Jordan Elliott

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
5 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jordan Elliott
6 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
7 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
8 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Matt Munsell/AP2019
Jordan Elliott
9 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
10 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
11 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
12 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jordan Elliott
13 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson
Jordan Elliott
14 / 16

Jordan Elliott

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jordan Elliott
15 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jordan Elliott
16 / 16

Jordan Elliott

L.G. Patterson

