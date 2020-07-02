Browns sign DT Jordan Elliott

Started 12 of 25 career games with all 12 starts coming in his redshirt junior season in 2019…Finished his Mizzou career with 68 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one blocked kick…Completed his final season with 44 tackles, the fourth most on the team and tops among interior defenders and defensive linemen…His 44 tackles on the season were the most for a Mizzou defensive lineman since DE Charles Harris had 61 in 2016…The 44 tackles were also the most in a single season for a Mizzou interior lineman since DT Harold Brantley had 54 in 14 games during the 2014 season…Earned first team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and was a second team All-American by the Associated Press in 2019…Landed on the All-SEC first team (Associated Press) and the All-SEC second team (coaches) in 2019, as well…Earned 2018 All-SEC second team honors from Pro Football Focus…Transferred to Missouri in 2017 after a year at Texas…Missouri City, Texas.