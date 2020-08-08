Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

Before 2020 training camp: Lewis, who was selected by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft, built his college resume with the Green Wave and made seven interceptions and 160 tackles in 46 games. His draft stock took a hit, however, when he suffered a foot injury in a practice for the East-West Shrine Game, but the Browns still saw draftable talent in Lewis and selected him with their seventh-round pick. Lewis received ample action in the preseason but was moved to the practice squad, where he spent almost all of his rookie year.

It's worth knowing that…: Lewis was occasionally used in preseason last year as a slot cornerback, a position that should have competition this season after the departure of T.J. Carrie in free agency. Lewis also had special teams experience in college and competed for a role in that group in training camp last season. He'll likely be given more looks as a special teams player in his second year.