Pre-Camp Player Spotlight

Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 12:42 PM

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.

We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?

Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.

The Player: Donnie Lewis Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Age: 24

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

College: Tulane

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 8

Check out photos of the team working out Friday

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
1 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on August 7, 2020
2 / 33

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
3 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 7, 2020
4 / 33

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
5 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020
6 / 33

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020
7 / 33

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 7, 2020
8 / 33

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
9 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 7, 2020
10 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
11 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020
12 / 33

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 7, 2020
13 / 33

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
14 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020
15 / 33

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
16 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 7, 2020
17 / 33

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 7, 2020
18 / 33

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
19 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 7, 2020
20 / 33

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
21 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 7, 2020
22 / 33

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
23 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during workouts on August 7, 2020
24 / 33

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
25 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
26 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 7, 2020
27 / 33

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
28 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
29 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 7, 2020
30 / 33

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 7, 2020
31 / 33

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
32 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 7, 2020
33 / 33

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Before 2020 training camp: Lewis, who was selected by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft, built his college resume with the Green Wave and made seven interceptions and 160 tackles in 46 games. His draft stock took a hit, however, when he suffered a foot injury in a practice for the East-West Shrine Game, but the Browns still saw draftable talent in Lewis and selected him with their seventh-round pick. Lewis received ample action in the preseason but was moved to the practice squad, where he spent almost all of his rookie year.

It's worth knowing that…: Lewis was occasionally used in preseason last year as a slot cornerback, a position that should have competition this season after the departure of T.J. Carrie in free agency. Lewis also had special teams experience in college and competed for a role in that group in training camp last season. He'll likely be given more looks as a special teams player in his second year.

How does he fit? The Browns' cornerback room is full of quality players in Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Terrance Mitchell, Kevin Johnson — who signed with the Browns as a veteran free-agent this offseason — and Tavierre Thomas — a special teams standout — but Lewis could boost his roster value by making plays from the slot cornerback position. That figures to be one of the biggest competitions among the cornerbacks heading into the season, and Lewis could receive a fair slice of reps once team practices begin in training camp.

