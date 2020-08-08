Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.
We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?
Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.
The Player: Donnie Lewis Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Age: 24
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190
College: Tulane
Check out photos of the team working out Friday
Advertising
Before 2020 training camp: Lewis, who was selected by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft, built his college resume with the Green Wave and made seven interceptions and 160 tackles in 46 games. His draft stock took a hit, however, when he suffered a foot injury in a practice for the East-West Shrine Game, but the Browns still saw draftable talent in Lewis and selected him with their seventh-round pick. Lewis received ample action in the preseason but was moved to the practice squad, where he spent almost all of his rookie year.
It's worth knowing that…: Lewis was occasionally used in preseason last year as a slot cornerback, a position that should have competition this season after the departure of T.J. Carrie in free agency. Lewis also had special teams experience in college and competed for a role in that group in training camp last season. He'll likely be given more looks as a special teams player in his second year.
How does he fit? The Browns' cornerback room is full of quality players in Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Terrance Mitchell, Kevin Johnson — who signed with the Browns as a veteran free-agent this offseason — and Tavierre Thomas — a special teams standout — but Lewis could boost his roster value by making plays from the slot cornerback position. That figures to be one of the biggest competitions among the cornerbacks heading into the season, and Lewis could receive a fair slice of reps once team practices begin in training camp.