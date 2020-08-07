Kevin Stefanski made early visit with Baker Mayfield, says QB has 'clearly done the work'

Kevin Stefanski knows how important it is for him to establish a close bond with Baker Mayfield.

In-person contact between Stefanski and Mayfield — and all other Browns players and coaches — was drastically limited this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefanski, however, didn't waste time to see his new quarterback before the offseason was significantly shifted.

He visited Mayfield in February at his home in Austin, Texas, and their conversations weren't focused on football. Instead, they simply talked about themselves and their interests, like two people looking to become friends.

"That was really our first time to get in person and talk about life and get to know each other," Stefanski said Friday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "From that moment until now, I have been very impressed with Baker."

Stefanski said he has always preferred to visit players and coaches in person during the offseason, and he knew that would be an even more important task in his first season as a head coach in Cleveland. Mayfield, of course, was at the top of Stefanski's travel list — he's entering a crucial third year in the NFL, and Stefanski has formulated a specific wide-zone offense designed to boost Mayfield's production after he threw 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in a disappointing 2019 season.

A tight bond will certainly help that plan work at peak efficiency, so Stefanski felt it was necessary to meet Mayfield and his family somewhere away from a football field.

When Stefanski left Mayfield's home, he had a greater understanding of how he can elevate Mayfield to the best quarterback he can be.

"The head coach-quarterback relationship is important," Stefanski said. "I just felt like it was important for me to sit face-to-face with him, meet his family and get to know each other."

Mayfield has received praise from Browns players and coaches for rallying the team together in a much different start to training camp. Players are adhering to social distancing guidelines and have yet to take team snaps together on the field, but he's still found ways to build close bonds with teammates.

He also appears to be in terrific shape. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry lauded Mayfield on Tuesday for adding four pounds of lean mass and devoting the offseason toward improving his body.

None of those nuances surprised Stefanski. He knew Mayfield had plenty of self-motivation after his offseason visit, and the unusual offseason didn't sway his vision of how Mayfield would look when he arrived at camp.