Quote of the Day

Presented by

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 04:06 PM

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry on how scouting will be impacted in 2020

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "For us, our theme has been flexibility and adaptation, and we have to be able to pivot as we get more information. We do have a number of contingencies in place. We are really focused on the things that we can control at this point in time. As we get more information, we will make more definitive decisions in that regard." — Executive VP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry on how the Browns' college scouting operation will adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same challenges and hurdles the NFL is looking to overcome in the pursuit of a full 2020 season are amplified at the college level.

Division II and Division III schools won't be competing in the fall. The University of Connecticut announced Wednesday it would not be playing football. The Power 5 conferences that produce the vast majority of players who will be drafted in 2021 have announced major changes and decreases to their schedules in the hopes of a executing a season that will be the closest thing to normal. Some of the projected top prospects in the 2021 class have announced their intention to opt out of the upcoming season.

In a normal year, most scouts would be on the road right now. They'd be watching practices, gathering film and adding to the evaluations of players they've monitored throughout the years. Then, when the last week of August hits, they'd be watching the prospects in person.

There's still a chance for some or all of that to occur in 2020. And though it's not as cut-and-dry as usual, there is still plenty to do.

"There is a fair amount of work in the summer that we typically do that can already be executed by our scouts largely through film work," Berry said. "We are still a few weeks away in terms of really having to execute anything travel related. We have talked through and planned through a number of contingencies, but the reality of it is that all of us want certainty and we are creatures of habit, and that is not something that we have at this point in time. 

"There are still a fair amount of unknowns with different colleges within college football – some are moving to the spring and then schools are still working through restrictions as it pertains to NFL scouts."

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 5

Check out photos of the team working out Tuesday

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
1 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020
2 / 73

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020
3 / 73

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
4 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020
5 / 73

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
6 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
7 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
8 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
9 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020
10 / 73

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
11 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020
12 / 73

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020
13 / 73

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020
14 / 73

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
15 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020
16 / 73

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
17 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
18 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
19 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
20 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020
21 / 73

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
22 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020
23 / 73

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
24 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020
25 / 73

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
26 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
27 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020
28 / 73

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
29 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
30 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
31 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
32 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
33 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020
34 / 73

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
35 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020
36 / 73

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
37 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020
38 / 73

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
39 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020
40 / 73

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
41 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
42 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020
43 / 73

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020
44 / 73

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
45 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020
46 / 73

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020
47 / 73

Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
48 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
49 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020
50 / 73

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020
51 / 73

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
52 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
53 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020
54 / 73

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020
55 / 73

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
56 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020
57 / 73

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
58 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
59 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
60 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
61 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
62 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020
63 / 73

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-01
64 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020
65 / 73

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
66 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-12
67 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020
68 / 73

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020
69 / 73

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
70 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020
71 / 73

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
72 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
73 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

For Berry and his department, it won't just be college football that changes how it operates during this part of the season.

Berry expressed confidence in the team's ability to evaluate its own players over the next few weeks despite the lack of preseason games. It just makes it much more difficult to evaluate players around the league who could become available as rosters are trimmed to 53. Like most teams around the league, the Browns made multiple trades and waiver claims for players in this category just before the start of the 2019 season, and a handful of them made a significant impact. 

Flexibility and adaptation, the words driving Cleveland's entire football operation as the season nears, will be key as the Browns look to construct the best possible roster for their Sept. 13 season opener at Baltimore.

"We still do have plenty of information from whether it is veterans across the league and their pro career or younger players in terms of their college career," Berry said. "It is always nice to have those call it 80-100 snaps during the preseason, but I feel confident that we will be able to navigate that really well once we get closer to the cut-down date."

Related Content

Quote of the Day: Austin Hooper explains why Browns can rise above challenges of unique camp
news

Quote of the Day: Austin Hooper explains why Browns can rise above challenges of unique camp

The new Browns tight end says Kevin Stefanski has been great on details with new offense
Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason
news

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason

Both Berry and Kevin Stefanski have been impressed with the 3rd-year QB in a variety of ways

Advertising