Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason

The quote: "Baker has really been outstanding this entire spring and summer – level of engagement with the coaching staff, getting up to speed mentally with the system and his interaction with his teammates. He came back and added four pounds of lean mass, cut body fat and came back in terrific shape. I know he is really excited about the upcoming season, and he has done a really nice job of what I would call almost creating community and really bringing guys together, as difficult as that can be as everybody has really been trying to function virtually. We are all really excited about him entering the year." — Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry
Why it matters: This is a big season for Baker Mayfield, and he's been the first to admit it.
"I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it," Mayfield said in May. "Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around."
Mayfield may have been moving in silence, but he certainly was busy during an unconventional offseason.
Berry's acknowledgement of Mayfield's strides in the weight room confirmed what many have deduced from the pictures that have surfaced since players returned to the facility. Mayfield has a different look to him as he enters his third NFL season, the result of a "whatever it takes" mindset Browns players were forced to adopt as their gyms shuttered and typical workout opportunities dried up.
But the praise that's gone Mayfield's way — whether it be from Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski or offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt — has focused on much more than Mayfield's physical appearance.
Van Pelt lauded Mayfield for his work ethic and open-minded approach to a change in his footwork. Wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea talked about how Mayfield would often attend his virtual meetings with the other wide receivers even though it wasn't required.
This is all part of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, of course, and Mayfield has very much looked the part to his new coaching staff.
"He is all ears," Stefanski said at the end of the virtual offseason program. "He has taken everything and he is taking it all in. I think Alex Van Pelt and the coaching staff are really giving him a lot, and I do not see any limitations with Baker. He has done a really nice job."
Mayfield was a captain in 2019, just his second year in the NFL, and he's been challenged to lead in the most unique of circumstances as he prepares for his third season. And though Mayfield isn't talking much about it publicly, the ones around him have said plenty already.
