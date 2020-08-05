Quote of the Day

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 08:47 AM

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "Baker has really been outstanding this entire spring and summer – level of engagement with the coaching staff, getting up to speed mentally with the system and his interaction with his teammates. He came back and added four pounds of lean mass, cut body fat and came back in terrific shape. I know he is really excited about the upcoming season, and he has done a really nice job of what I would call almost creating community and really bringing guys together, as difficult as that can be as everybody has really been trying to function virtually. We are all really excited about him entering the year." — Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry

Why it matters: This is a big season for Baker Mayfield, and he's been the first to admit it. 

"I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it," Mayfield said in May. "Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around."

Mayfield may have been moving in silence, but he certainly was busy during an unconventional offseason.

Berry's acknowledgement of Mayfield's strides in the weight room confirmed what many have deduced from the pictures that have surfaced since players returned to the facility. Mayfield has a different look to him as he enters his third NFL season, the result of a "whatever it takes" mindset Browns players were forced to adopt as their gyms shuttered and typical workout opportunities dried up.

But the praise that's gone Mayfield's way — whether it be from Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski or offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt — has focused on much more than Mayfield's physical appearance. 

Van Pelt lauded Mayfield for his work ethic and open-minded approach to a change in his footwork. Wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea talked about how Mayfield would often attend his virtual meetings with the other wide receivers even though it wasn't required.

This is all part of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, of course, and Mayfield has very much looked the part to his new coaching staff.

"He is all ears," Stefanski said at the end of the virtual offseason program. "He has taken everything and he is taking it all in. I think Alex Van Pelt and the coaching staff are really giving him a lot, and I do not see any limitations with Baker. He has done a really nice job."

Mayfield was a captain in 2019, just his second year in the NFL, and he's been challenged to lead in the most unique of circumstances as he prepares for his third season. And though Mayfield isn't talking much about it publicly, the ones around him have said plenty already.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 5

Check out photos of the team working out Tuesday

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
1 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020
2 / 73

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020
3 / 73

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
4 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020
5 / 73

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
6 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
7 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
8 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
9 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020
10 / 73

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
11 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020
12 / 73

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020
13 / 73

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020
14 / 73

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
15 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020
16 / 73

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
17 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
18 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
19 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
20 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020
21 / 73

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
22 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020
23 / 73

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
24 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020
25 / 73

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
26 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
27 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020
28 / 73

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
29 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
30 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
31 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
32 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
33 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020
34 / 73

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
35 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020
36 / 73

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
37 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020
38 / 73

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
39 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020
40 / 73

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
41 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
42 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020
43 / 73

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020
44 / 73

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
45 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020
46 / 73

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020
47 / 73

Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
48 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
49 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020
50 / 73

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020
51 / 73

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
52 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
53 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020
54 / 73

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020
55 / 73

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
56 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020
57 / 73

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
58 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
59 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
60 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
61 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
62 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020
63 / 73

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-01
64 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020
65 / 73

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
66 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-12
67 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020
68 / 73

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020
69 / 73

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
70 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020
71 / 73

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
72 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
73 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

