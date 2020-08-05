Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason

Why it matters: This is a big season for Baker Mayfield, and he's been the first to admit it.

"I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it," Mayfield said in May. "Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around."

Mayfield may have been moving in silence, but he certainly was busy during an unconventional offseason.

Berry's acknowledgement of Mayfield's strides in the weight room confirmed what many have deduced from the pictures that have surfaced since players returned to the facility. Mayfield has a different look to him as he enters his third NFL season, the result of a "whatever it takes" mindset Browns players were forced to adopt as their gyms shuttered and typical workout opportunities dried up.

But the praise that's gone Mayfield's way — whether it be from Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski or offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt — has focused on much more than Mayfield's physical appearance.

Van Pelt lauded Mayfield for his work ethic and open-minded approach to a change in his footwork. Wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea talked about how Mayfield would often attend his virtual meetings with the other wide receivers even though it wasn't required.

This is all part of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, of course, and Mayfield has very much looked the part to his new coaching staff.

"He is all ears," Stefanski said at the end of the virtual offseason program. "He has taken everything and he is taking it all in. I think Alex Van Pelt and the coaching staff are really giving him a lot, and I do not see any limitations with Baker. He has done a really nice job."