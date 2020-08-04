Berry likes depth, potential of Browns D-Line even after losing key offseason addition

In a typical game, four defensive tackles will play at least 10-15 snaps, so every player who makes the 53-man roster will matter in a big way on Sundays. Whoever fills the void for Billings will be handed the collective task of bolstering the Browns' ranking against opposing running attacks. Cleveland finished the 2019 season ranked 30th in the NFL against the run.

"We think that we have a number of guys who are really talented players," Berry said. "We have added a number over the course of the spring. It really is going to be a 'next man up' mentality. It is no different than if you are dealing with an injury in season. We have some younger players that will push for more playing time so we are excited about that. We are excited about the guys that we have internally.

"Hate to lose Andrew, but certainly understand and are 100 percent supportive of his decision."

Berry expressed even more confidence in a group of defensive ends that should be rejuvenated by the respective returns of Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon.

Garrett missed the final six games because of a suspension while Vernon missed most of the second half of 2019 with a knee injury. Their combined absences severely limited the Browns' pass rushing potency, which had a negative trickle-down effect on the rest of the defense.

Garrett and Vernon will be joined by veteran Adrian Clayborn, who was signed in March, Chad Thomas, who performed well after he was thrust into the starting lineup, and a slew of others vying to make a defensive line that should be one of the biggest strengths on Cleveland's entire team.