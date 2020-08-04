Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 04:33 PM

Berry likes depth, potential of Browns D-Line even after losing key offseason addition

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Tuesday lost one of their biggest offseason additions to the defensive line, tackle Andrew Billings, who was placed on the reserve/opt-out list. 

The former Bengal was brought in to help the Browns improve against the run and provide a veteran rotational option alongside Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi, but his impact has been put on hold until 2021. Billings, who signed with Cleveland in March, became the third Browns player to opt out for the 2020 season, joining offensive linemen Drew Forbes and Drake Dorbeck. Players league-wide have until Thursday to opt out for 2020.

"It is a deeply personal and an individual choice," Browns Executive VP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "We will know at that time if there are more guys, but suffice it to say organizationally, we support all those guys and we understand that it is a difficult decision. And again, it is very very personal. But we support the three guys who have opted out so far, and I look forward to them being back with the team next year."

The strength of any potent NFL defensive line lies in its numbers. That much was clear for the Browns during the second half of last season after they lost a slew of key players and never recovered. Even without Billings in 2020, Berry expressed confidence in the players who remain on a defensive line that serves as one of the most experienced position groups on the entire team.

Behind Richardson and Ogunjobi — who were among the few defensive linemen on the team to escape major injury or extensive absence last year — the Browns have third-round selection Jordan Elliott, Daniel Ekuale, Eli Ankou and undrafted free agent Jeffery Whatley left to fill out the defensive tackles room. Ekuale was a force in the 2019 preseason who had his season cut short by an injury. Ankou joined the Browns midway through last season and has played in 20 games dating back to 2017.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 4

Check out photos of the team working out Monday

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020
1 / 62

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
2 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020
3 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 3, 2020
4 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020
5 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 3, 2020
6 / 62

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during workouts on August 3, 2020
7 / 62

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 3, 2020
8 / 62

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020
9 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020
10 / 62

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020
11 / 62

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020
12 / 62

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
13 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020
14 / 62

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020
15 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 3, 2020
16 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020
17 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
18 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
19 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020
20 / 62

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020
21 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020
22 / 62

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020
23 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020
24 / 62

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during workouts on August 3, 2020
25 / 62

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 3, 2020
26 / 62

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
27 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020
28 / 62

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020
29 / 62

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020
30 / 62

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020
31 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020
32 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020
33 / 62

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 3, 2020
34 / 62

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020
35 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020
36 / 62

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020
37 / 62

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 3, 2020
38 / 62

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020
39 / 62

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020
40 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020
41 / 62

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020
42 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020
43 / 62

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020
44 / 62

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020
45 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020
46 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020
47 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020
48 / 62

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during workouts on August 3, 2020
49 / 62

A player during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020
50 / 62

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020
51 / 62

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020
52 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020
53 / 62

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020
54 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200803-MS-02
55 / 62
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020
56 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 3, 2020
57 / 62

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020
58 / 62

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020
59 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020
60 / 62

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during workouts on August 3, 2020
61 / 62

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 3, 2020
62 / 62

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

In a typical game, four defensive tackles will play at least 10-15 snaps, so every player who makes the 53-man roster will matter in a big way on Sundays. Whoever fills the void for Billings will be handed the collective task of bolstering the Browns' ranking against opposing running attacks. Cleveland finished the 2019 season ranked 30th in the NFL against the run.

"We think that we have a number of guys who are really talented players," Berry said. "We have added a number over the course of the spring. It really is going to be a 'next man up' mentality. It is no different than if you are dealing with an injury in season. We have some younger players that will push for more playing time so we are excited about that. We are excited about the guys that we have internally. 

"Hate to lose Andrew, but certainly understand and are 100 percent supportive of his decision." 

Berry expressed even more confidence in a group of defensive ends that should be rejuvenated by the respective returns of Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon

Garrett missed the final six games because of a suspension while Vernon missed most of the second half of 2019 with a knee injury. Their combined absences severely limited the Browns' pass rushing potency, which had a negative trickle-down effect on the rest of the defense.

Garrett and Vernon will be joined by veteran Adrian Clayborn, who was signed in March, Chad Thomas, who performed well after he was thrust into the starting lineup, and a slew of others vying to make a defensive line that should be one of the biggest strengths on Cleveland's entire team.

"We think that Myles and OV can be a really strong duo for us this upcoming season," Berry said. "Obviously, we want to make sure that OV stays healthy and stays on the field. We think that we can be tough to block up front when those two guys are really going."

Related Content

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Solomon Ajayi
news

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Solomon Ajayi

Ajayi will join a wide-open competition at the linebackers position
Andrew Berry confident Browns can 'attack the challenge' amid unique circumstances
news

Andrew Berry confident Browns can 'attack the challenge' amid unique circumstances

The Browns are finally back together in the same building
Andrew Berry: 'It has been a long time coming'
news

Andrew Berry: 'It has been a long time coming'

Cleveland's EVP of Football Operations and GM meets with reporters Tuesday
Browns activate RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Jovante Moffatt
news

Browns activate RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Jovante Moffatt

Cleveland's active roster is back to 79 players

Advertising