Browns place DT Andrew Billings on Reserve/Opt-Out list

The Cleveland Browns have placed DT Andrew Billings on the reserve/opt-out* list. In addition, the club placed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Billings joined the Browns this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round in 2016, Billings has started 37 of 47 career games with 80 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Browns' active roster is currently at 77 players.

*Any player may opt out of participating in the 2020 NFL season for any reason. The player must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season.

