Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 03:26 PM

Browns activate RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Jovante Moffatt

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from Reserve/COVID (2):

RB Dontrell Hilliard

S Jovante Moffatt

Hilliard has appeared in 25 games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he appeared in 14 games and rushed for 49 yards with two touchdowns, while leading the team in kickoff return yards (421). 

Moffatt joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State on May 5. 

The Browns active roster is currently at 79 players.

