Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 03:50 PM

Andrew Berry confident Browns can 'attack the challenge' amid unique circumstances

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Andrew Berry has been waiting to see players back in the Browns headquarters in Berea since he was hired as Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager in January.

The long wait finally ended last week when players, coaches and team personnel reported for the start of training camp. Players are back on the field. Coaches are back in their offices. Football is back in Cleveland.

But nearly everything about training camp is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All people in the building must socially distance, and chunks of the facility have been transformed to further allow everyone to keep their space. Masks are required for everyone indoors, too.

So far, however, everything has been smooth.

"We're just excited to have our guys back on campus, so to speak," Berry said Tuesday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "I wanted to acknowledge everything (coach Kevin Stefanski) has done to lead our coaches and staff. The coaching staff has been phenomenal through the virtual offseason program and into the summer and obviously into the early days of training camp."

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 4

Check out photos of the team working out Monday

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020
1 / 62

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
2 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020
3 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 3, 2020
4 / 62

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020
5 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 3, 2020
6 / 62

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during workouts on August 3, 2020
7 / 62

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 3, 2020
8 / 62

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020
9 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020
10 / 62

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020
11 / 62

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020
12 / 62

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
13 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020
14 / 62

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020
15 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 3, 2020
16 / 62

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020
17 / 62

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
18 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
19 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020
20 / 62

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020
21 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020
22 / 62

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020
23 / 62

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020
24 / 62

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during workouts on August 3, 2020
25 / 62

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 3, 2020
26 / 62

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020
27 / 62

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020
28 / 62

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020
29 / 62

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020
30 / 62

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020
31 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020
32 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020
33 / 62

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 3, 2020
34 / 62

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020
35 / 62

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020
36 / 62

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020
37 / 62

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 3, 2020
38 / 62

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020
39 / 62

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020
40 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020
41 / 62

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020
42 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020
43 / 62

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020
44 / 62

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020
45 / 62

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020
46 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020
47 / 62

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020
48 / 62

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during workouts on August 3, 2020
49 / 62

A player during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020
50 / 62

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020
51 / 62

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020
52 / 62

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020
53 / 62

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020
54 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200803-MS-02
55 / 62
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020
56 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 3, 2020
57 / 62

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020
58 / 62

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020
59 / 62

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020
60 / 62

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during workouts on August 3, 2020
61 / 62

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 3, 2020
62 / 62

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 3, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The process to return to football has been arduous for every NFL team. Even though players and coaches are in the same building again, the Browns have taken extra precautions to ensure players are safe at all times. All team meetings will stay virtual until Sunday, and players are split into two groups for their conditioning, which will continue until Aug. 14 when full-team practices are allowed. 

The tweaks to what was "normal" for football will continue into the future. But players and coaches understand that straying from the norm is the only way for football to be played this fall.

"I think the feedback has been largely positive," Berry said. "I think it's tough until you get in some of these NFL buildings. It's tough until you see how stringent and how strict and detailed the protocols are — not just within the facilities, but for things that would come down the line, whether it is travel, hotels, busing, you name it. We all understand that there's a shared responsibility in this thing over the next several months. We're excited to attack that challenge."

For Berry and Browns scouts and coaches, training camp will provide the first opportunity to evaluate players on an actual field. The timeline for them to do so has been limited since the offseason began and football activities were moved to virtual settings, but Berry believes they'll have enough time to find the Browns' most competitive roster when Week 1 arrives on Sept. 13. 

Berry did admit, however, that some processes are much different. It won't be as easy for the Browns to conduct tryouts for free agents — they'll have to undergo testing — and it certainly will be more difficult to evaluate players without any preseason games.

But every NFL team will deal with these circumstances, and Berry feels the Browns are well-equipped to field a roster that will win games no matter how many obstacles arise from the pandemic.

"I think we will have plenty of opportunity to evaluate our own roster," he said. "We will have plenty of practices. I know we are starting a little bit later than normal, but we will have plenty of practices to see all of our veterans, see all of our bubble guys and see all of our young guys."

As long as players are in the building, the Browns are charging forward. Berry has already seen how much trust players and coaches have to adhere to protocols and stay healthy. 

He's also just happy to see players and coaches, period. 

"It's been a long time coming," Berry said, "and we're looking forward to getting to work."

Related Content

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Solomon Ajayi
news

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Solomon Ajayi

Ajayi will join a wide-open competition at the linebackers position
Berry likes depth, potential of Browns D-Line even after losing key offseason addition
news

Berry likes depth, potential of Browns D-Line even after losing key offseason addition

Veteran DT Andrew Billings opted out for the 2020 season Tuesday
Andrew Berry: 'It has been a long time coming'
news

Andrew Berry: 'It has been a long time coming'

Cleveland's EVP of Football Operations and GM meets with reporters Tuesday
Browns activate RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Jovante Moffatt
news

Browns activate RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Jovante Moffatt

Cleveland's active roster is back to 79 players

Advertising