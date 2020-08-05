Quote of the Day: Austin Hooper explains why Browns can rise above challenges of unique camp

The quote: "Having less football makes it tough, but at the end of the day, this is something that not just us, but everyone across the League, has to do. So in a crazy messed up way, we are all on the same scale. Ideally, would you like to play football? The only way to get better at football is by playing more football, and without as much or there is going to be, especially with a new system, could there possibly be some growing pains? Who knows. But the way that coach (Kevin) Stefanski and the offensive staff … have done such a great job articulating the new offense and teaching it to us. Being this new guy in this offense, I feel pretty comfortable already. I am just really excited to get on the grass and get after it when you know we are able to do so safely." — TE Austin Hooper