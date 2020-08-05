Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: DT Daniel Ekuale

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.
We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?
Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.
The Player: Daniel Ekuale
Position: Defensive tackle
Age: 26
Height: 6-3
Weight: 300
College: Washington State
Check out photos of the team working out Tuesday
Advertising
Before 2020 training camp: Ekuale is an under-the-radar player returning from the defensive line last season, when he served primarily as defensive tackle depth and made four tackles in seven games. He was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 8 and spent most of 2018 sidelined with a calf injury, but Ekuale made a step in the right direction last season by making the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp. With two seasons under his belt, Ekuale could take an even larger step as a Browns defensive tackle in 2020.
It's worth knowing that...: Ekuale is a native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, a tiny island territory in the Pacific Ocean. Pago Pago is the capital of American Samoa and has a population of just under 12,000 people. Ekuale was rated the best college prospect for his class from American Samoa, which has become a football hotbed and has been the birthplace of dozens of NFL players in the past decade. He was also one of five players born in American Samoa who played in an NFL game last season, according to Pro Football Reference.
How does he fit? The Browns currently have six defensive tackles on their active roster. Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi are the returning starters, so Ekuale will join 2020 third-round pick Jordan Elliott, undrafted rookie Jeffery Whatley and Eli Ankou, who has played in 20 NFL games, in the pursuit for rotational roles. Ekuale has been knocking on the door for a heavier role with the defense, and a strong showing at training camp could be the big push he needs for more snaps on Sundays.