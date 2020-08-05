Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: DT Daniel Ekuale

Before 2020 training camp: Ekuale is an under-the-radar player returning from the defensive line last season, when he served primarily as defensive tackle depth and made four tackles in seven games. He was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 8 and spent most of 2018 sidelined with a calf injury, but Ekuale made a step in the right direction last season by making the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp. With two seasons under his belt, Ekuale could take an even larger step as a Browns defensive tackle in 2020.

It's worth knowing that...: Ekuale is a native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, a tiny island territory in the Pacific Ocean. Pago Pago is the capital of American Samoa and has a population of just under 12,000 people. Ekuale was rated the best college prospect for his class from American Samoa, which has become a football hotbed and has been the birthplace of dozens of NFL players in the past decade. He was also one of five players born in American Samoa who played in an NFL game last season, according to Pro Football Reference.