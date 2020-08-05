Pre-Camp Player Spotlight

Presented by

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 11:34 AM

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: DT Daniel Ekuale

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.

We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?

Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.

The Player: Daniel Ekuale

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 26

Height: 6-3

Weight: 300

College: Washington State

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 5

Check out photos of the team working out Tuesday

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
1 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020
2 / 73

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020
3 / 73

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
4 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020
5 / 73

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
6 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
7 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
8 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
9 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020
10 / 73

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
11 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020
12 / 73

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020
13 / 73

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020
14 / 73

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
15 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020
16 / 73

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
17 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
18 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
19 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
20 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020
21 / 73

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
22 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020
23 / 73

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
24 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020
25 / 73

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
26 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
27 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020
28 / 73

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
29 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
30 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
31 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
32 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
33 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020
34 / 73

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
35 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020
36 / 73

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
37 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020
38 / 73

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
39 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020
40 / 73

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
41 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
42 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020
43 / 73

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020
44 / 73

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
45 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020
46 / 73

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020
47 / 73

Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
48 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
49 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020
50 / 73

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020
51 / 73

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
52 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
53 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020
54 / 73

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020
55 / 73

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
56 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020
57 / 73

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
58 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
59 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
60 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
61 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
62 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020
63 / 73

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-01
64 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020
65 / 73

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
66 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-12
67 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020
68 / 73

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020
69 / 73

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
70 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020
71 / 73

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
72 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
73 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Before 2020 training camp: Ekuale is an under-the-radar player returning from the defensive line last season, when he served primarily as defensive tackle depth and made four tackles in seven games. He was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 8 and spent most of 2018 sidelined with a calf injury, but Ekuale made a step in the right direction last season by making the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp. With two seasons under his belt, Ekuale could take an even larger step as a Browns defensive tackle in 2020.

It's worth knowing that...: Ekuale is a native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, a tiny island territory in the Pacific Ocean. Pago Pago is the capital of American Samoa and has a population of just under 12,000 people. Ekuale was rated the best college prospect for his class from American Samoa, which has become a football hotbed and has been the birthplace of dozens of NFL players in the past decade. He was also one of five players born in American Samoa who played in an NFL game last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

How does he fit? The Browns currently have six defensive tackles on their active roster. Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi are the returning starters, so Ekuale will join 2020 third-round pick Jordan Elliott, undrafted rookie Jeffery Whatley and Eli Ankou, who has played in 20 NFL games, in the pursuit for rotational roles. Ekuale has been knocking on the door for a heavier role with the defense, and a strong showing at training camp could be the big push he needs for more snaps on Sundays.

Related Content

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Solomon Ajayi
news

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Solomon Ajayi

Ajayi will join a wide-open competition at the linebackers position
Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: WR D.J. Montgomery
news

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: WR D.J. Montgomery

Montgomery had an impressive 2019 preseason before suffering an injury

Advertising