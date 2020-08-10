Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: CB A.J. Green

Before 2020 training camp: Green, who signed with the Browns in April as an undrafted free agent, was a top cornerback for his last three years in Stillwater and was frequently tasked with covering some of the top wide receivers in the Big 12. He was never quite as productive as his 2017 season when he grabbed four interceptions — he had just one pick each season after his sophomore year — but was impressive in games last season against CeeDee Lamb and Denzel Mims, two receivers selected in the top 60 picks of the 2020 draft.

Green's college numbers don't accurately show his aggressive style of play and interception abilities, and he could be one of the most under-the-radar players to watch in training camp.

It's worth knowing that…: Green was one of the most coveted players available after the draft. He was widely projected as a mid-to-late round pick, and he was even tabbed with third-round potential before his senior season. The Browns gave Green, who was one of 14 semifinalists for the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, one of the bigger contracts of all undrafted players in 2020.