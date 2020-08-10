Pre-Camp Player Spotlight

Presented by

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: CB A.J. Green

Aug 10, 2020 at 03:32 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.

We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?

Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.

The Player: A.J. Green

Position: Cornerback

Age: 22

Height: 6-2

Weight: 198

College: Oklahoma State

Before 2020 training camp: Green, who signed with the Browns in April as an undrafted free agent, was a top cornerback for his last three years in Stillwater and was frequently tasked with covering some of the top wide receivers in the Big 12. He was never quite as productive as his 2017 season when he grabbed four interceptions — he had just one pick each season after his sophomore year — but was impressive in games last season against CeeDee Lamb and Denzel Mims, two receivers selected in the top 60 picks of the 2020 draft. 

Green's college numbers don't accurately show his aggressive style of play and interception abilities, and he could be one of the most under-the-radar players to watch in training camp.

It's worth knowing that…: Green was one of the most coveted players available after the draft. He was widely projected as a mid-to-late round pick, and he was even tabbed with third-round potential before his senior season. The Browns gave Green, who was one of 14 semifinalists for the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, one of the bigger contracts of all undrafted players in 2020.

How does he fit? The cornerbacks room is one of the most crowded position groups on the roster with 11 players. Starting roles are set to be filled by Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, and veterans Kevin Johnson and Terrance Mitchell appear to be in good shape for backup roles. But beyond them, the competition is wide open. Green will have to stand out among six other cornerbacks competing for one or two more spots likely saved for the position, but he's very much capable of making plays.

