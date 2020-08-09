Harrison Bryant's journey from zero-star high school recruit to Browns rookie tight end

***

Three weeks before National Signing Day his senior year, Bryant was ready to play defensive end at Samford, an FCS program in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bryant's only path to college football was through the FCS, and he still wasn't supposed to be a tight end. His senior year on offense included 39 receptions and 10 touchdowns. On defense, he made a staggering 100 tackles and 11 sacks. The tight end switch was fun, but it was over after high school. Next stop: Birmingham.

Not so fast.

Travis Trickett, then the offensive coordinator at Samford, was heading to Florida Atlantic to be the next offensive coordinator. He knew Bryant was joining Samford to play defensive end, but he kept an eye on his senior year tape.

And it was incredible.

"They started splitting him out wide, and he'd go up and Moss people," Trickett said, referring to the legendary receiving range of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

When Trickett arrived at FAU, the Owls had two spots left on their roster. They needed one more running back and a tight end to bolster a relatively inexperienced position group. The first spot went to Devin Singletary, now the Buffalo Bills' starting running back.

Trickett and FAU's other offensive coaches had to choose between Bryant and about six other tight ends, all of whom were either three- or four-star recruits. But when they saw the film from zero-star Bryant, the decision was easy. They extended him the offer.

Bryant changed his commitment one week before signing day. Next stop: Boca Raton, Florida.

"When you saw his film, you saw some things he did that you can't coach," Trickett said. "That's what you look for."

The Owls gave Bryant, who was bumped to a two-star recruit after switching commitments, his only FBS offer. For the next four years, the program reaped the benefits of his incredible athleticism and soft hands. Even though Bryant only had been a tight end for one year, he had no reason to take a redshirt his freshman season and caught six passes for 63 yards as a backup to Tyler Cameron, who later became a TV star on The Bachelorette.

In practice, Bryant could compete against anyone. FAU quarterbacks always mentioned his name in summer camp when Trickett — who, by NCAA policy, couldn't be present to watch — asked the group which freshmen stood out.

"That Harrison kid?" one quarterback told Trickett. "He's a baller."

Bryant showed no fear. On countless plays, he'd make a catch in the middle of the field and immediately absorb a bone-shattering hit from a defensive player. He never showed pain. He'd get back up, toss the ball to a team assistant and go back to the huddle.

"Everyone was like, 'This kid's tougher than crap,'" Trickett said. "He was a fish out of water. He was a South Georgia kid coming to South Florida and just coming in there and winning everyone over by how he's playing and playing tough."

When Trickett saw Bryant play in person, he knew he could make it to the NFL, but he was only his coach for one year. He became the offensive coordinator at Georgia State a season later and is now a tight ends and inside receivers coach at West Virginia.

His brother Clint, however, was hired as a tight ends coach in 2017 under new Owls head coach Lane Kiffin and updated Travis on the team's progress. In his final three years at FAU, Bryant caught 16 touchdowns, accumulated over 2,000 receiving yards and became one of the best players to ever play for the program.

Travis Trickett was never surprised when his brother told him about Bryant's success.