Transactions

Presented by

Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 04:28 PM

Browns claim CB M.J. Stewart via waivers, make other roster moves

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Saturday made the following roster moves:

Claimed via waivers (1):

CB M.J. Stewart

Activated from Active/PUP (3):

WR Jarvis Landry

S Karl Joseph

TE Pharaoh Brown

Activated from Active/Non-Football Injury (1):

WR J'Mon Moore

Stewart is 5-11, 200 pounds and in his third NFL season out of North Carolina. Originally a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, Stewart has appeared in 21 games with six starts. He has totaled 64 career tackles and five passes defensed. Stewart, a native of Arlington, Va., appeared in 10 games with one start with the Buccaneers in 2019.

Landry is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his career after leading the Browns in most receiving categories. He caught 83 passes -- two more than his 2018 total on 11 fewer targets -- for a career-best 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

Joseph signed with the Browns in March after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders. Joseph started 41 games over four seasons in Oakland, including nine in an injury-shortened 2019 campaign. Joseph compiled 236 tackles over four seasons, including a career-best 79 in 2017, when he started all 15 games in which he appeared.

Brown has been with the team since 2018. He appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019, catching two passes for 27 yards.

Moore spent the final part of the 2019 season on the Browns' practice squad. A former fourth-round pick by the Packers, Moore has appeared in 12 NFL games since 2018.

All four activated players may participate in all team activities.

The Browns' active roster is currently at 80 players.

Related Links

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 8

Check out photos of the team working out Friday

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
1 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on August 7, 2020
2 / 33

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
3 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 7, 2020
4 / 33

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
5 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020
6 / 33

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020
7 / 33

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 7, 2020
8 / 33

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
9 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 7, 2020
10 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
11 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020
12 / 33

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 7, 2020
13 / 33

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
14 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020
15 / 33

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
16 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 7, 2020
17 / 33

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 7, 2020
18 / 33

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
19 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 7, 2020
20 / 33

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
21 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 7, 2020
22 / 33

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
23 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during workouts on August 7, 2020
24 / 33

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
25 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
26 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 7, 2020
27 / 33

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
28 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
29 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 7, 2020
30 / 33

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 7, 2020
31 / 33

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
32 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 7, 2020
33 / 33

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Browns activate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
news

Browns activate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

Undrafted rookie out of Louisiana was signed in May
Browns place G Malcolm Pridgeon on Reserve/Opt-Out list
news

Browns place G Malcolm Pridgeon on Reserve/Opt-Out list

Pridgeon spent the final 15 weeks of the 2019 season on the Browns' practice squad
Browns activate QB Garrett Gilbert
news

Browns activate QB Garrett Gilbert

Cleveland's reserve signal-caller had been on reserve/COVID-19 list
Browns place G Colby Gossett on Reserve/Opt-Out list
news

Browns place G Colby Gossett on Reserve/Opt-Out list

Gossett spent 15 weeks on the Browns' practice squad last season
Browns activate RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Jovante Moffatt
news

Browns activate RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Jovante Moffatt

Cleveland's active roster is back to 79 players
Browns place DT Andrew Billings on Reserve/Opt-Out list
news

Browns place DT Andrew Billings on Reserve/Opt-Out list

Billings joined the Browns this offseason as an unrestricted free agent
Browns make roster moves
news

Browns make roster moves

P Jamie Gillan is back on the active roster
Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list

Cleveland's Pro Bowl WR is recovering from hip surgery
Browns release 4 players
news

Browns release 4 players

Cleveland's roster is down to 80
Browns sign 2nd-round S Grant Delpit
news

Browns sign 2nd-round S Grant Delpit

Cleveland has all 7 of its 2020 draft picks under contract
Browns Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett signs contract extension
news

Browns Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett signs contract extension

Elite pass rusher is committed to Cleveland for the long haul

Advertising