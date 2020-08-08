Browns claim CB M.J. Stewart via waivers, make other roster moves

Stewart is 5-11, 200 pounds and in his third NFL season out of North Carolina. Originally a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, Stewart has appeared in 21 games with six starts. He has totaled 64 career tackles and five passes defensed. Stewart, a native of Arlington, Va., appeared in 10 games with one start with the Buccaneers in 2019.

Landry is coming off one of the best individual seasons of his career after leading the Browns in most receiving categories. He caught 83 passes -- two more than his 2018 total on 11 fewer targets -- for a career-best 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

Joseph signed with the Browns in March after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders. Joseph started 41 games over four seasons in Oakland, including nine in an injury-shortened 2019 campaign. Joseph compiled 236 tackles over four seasons, including a career-best 79 in 2017, when he started all 15 games in which he appeared.

Brown has been with the team since 2018. He appeared in nine games with six starts in 2019, catching two passes for 27 yards.

Moore spent the final part of the 2019 season on the Browns' practice squad. A former fourth-round pick by the Packers, Moore has appeared in 12 NFL games since 2018.

All four activated players may participate in all team activities.