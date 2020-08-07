Kevin Stefanski eager for Browns to turn 'teaching' into 'doing'

It's still far from the live action teams crave in training camp, but after months of working remotely, the walk-throughs are a refreshing first step toward "normal" football life.

"With these walk-throughs, we are finally 'doing,'" Stefanski said. "I think the walk-throughs are awesome. We are outside, which is beneficial, and we are lining up. I think there is a progression to teaching. We have certainly had a lot of (time in) the meeting room, but you always want to walk through before you do something full speed. This works out really nicely in our teaching progression."

The Browns are still being cautious to ensure the team is safe — players are spread across the field to adhere to social distancing guidelines, so the formations look much different than the typical body-to-body alignments at the line of scrimmage.

But that's better than watching videos of guys lifting weights in their garage or participating in a team-wide Zoom meeting. That's what Stefanski meant when he said "teaching."

"I think we have seen the fruits of that work with the guys showing up here," Stefanski said. "It is not over, I should mention. There is plenty of work to do in the weight room. There is plenty of work to do in the meeting room and on the field."

The full grind of training camp will pick up Aug. 14, when players are finally able to practice with live reps on the same field. If Stefanski felt excited about watching team walk-throughs, imagine how pumped he'll be when he can see players take their first full-speed snaps.

That's when we'll have our first true glimpse at team position battles. That's when we'll see players donning the orange helmets. That's when we'll finally watch players make big plays.