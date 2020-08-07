Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: RB Benny LeMay

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.
We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?
Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.
The Player: Benny LeMay
Position: Running back
Age: 22
Height: 5-8
Weight: 220
College: Charlotte
The Browns' roster as of August 6, 2020.
Before 2020 training camp: LeMay became the leading rusher in Charlotte's FBS history with 3,232 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns across four seasons. He was the only player in program history to record more than 1,000 rushing yards in two different seasons, and his ability to stay balanced and angle through a defense made him one of the top undrafted running backs available after the 2020 draft. LeMay was clocked at just 4.75 seconds in his 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, but scouts believe he is a smart runner who has a legitimate shot to play in the NFL.
It's worth knowing that…: LeMay's gaudy accolades made him a priority free agent once the 2020 draft concluded, but he proved to be a reliable running back in big games, too. He ran for 90 yards against No. 1 Clemson last season and was named the MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl Game after he rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Other impressive games include when he totaled 234 all-purpose yards (144 rushing; 90 receiving) against FIU in 2019 and four rushing touchdowns — a program record — against FIU in 2018.
In Cleveland, LeMay will join DT Larry Ogunjobi as the second Charlotte alum on the Browns.
How does he fit? The Browns have two of the top running backs in the league with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The competition for backup roles, however, is wide open and includes LeMay, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard. Coach Kevin Stefanski will implement a wide-zone, run-heavy offense in his first season with the Browns, so if LeMay carries over his top-notch balance and vision to training camp, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him contend for a spot on the roster into Week 1.