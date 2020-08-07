Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: RB Benny LeMay

Before 2020 training camp: LeMay became the leading rusher in Charlotte's FBS history with 3,232 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns across four seasons. He was the only player in program history to record more than 1,000 rushing yards in two different seasons, and his ability to stay balanced and angle through a defense made him one of the top undrafted running backs available after the 2020 draft. LeMay was clocked at just 4.75 seconds in his 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, but scouts believe he is a smart runner who has a legitimate shot to play in the NFL.