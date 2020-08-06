Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: TE Stephen Carlson

Before 2020 training camp: The former undrafted rookie was with the Browns through all of 2019. He joined the practice squad Week 1 after his release at the end of the preseason and was elevated to the Browns' active roster midway through the year after a slew of injuries at the position. He made his biggest impact in Cleveland's Week 11, Thursday night victory over the Steelers when he caught a game-sealing touchdown — the first of his career — in the fourth quarter. He went on to appear in nine games, including five starts, and finished with five catches for 51 yards.

It's worth knowing that…: Carlson was used as a wide receiver at Princeton, where he graduated as one of the most productive pass-catchers in program history. He finished his career third all-time with 16 touchdown catches, eighth with 1,632 receiving yards and 10th with 125 catches. He added about 10 pounds to his frame by the time he entered the NFL and not only helped the Browns as a traditional tight end, but also on special teams. That'll be required as Carlson looks to find a niche on the 2020 Browns.