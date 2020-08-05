Training Camp: How to watch, stream and listen

Browns Training Camp in association with Discount Drug Mart will offer fans the opportunity to digitally interact, engage and experience all of the action on the fields of Berea.
Whether it's watching the action live as it happens, listening to a daily breakdown or engaging through your favorite social media platform, the Browns have you covered as the team prepares for the 2020 season.
Browns Live
Starting with the team's practice Aug. 14, "Browns Live: Training Camp" will provide fans a unique experience during this year's training camp sessions.
This new platform allows fans to engage with the team digitally, given they are unable to attend in-person this season due to COVID-19 protocols. The Browns will stream the live two-hour show on all of the team's media platforms offering fans an exclusive close-up view of all practices, highlighted by in-depth football analysis, sights and sounds from the field and interviews with players, coaches and alumni while also being able to ask questions, share comments and participate with partner promotions and giveaways.
"Browns Live: Training Camp," hosted by Nathan Zegura and Browns Legend Josh Cribbs, will be available on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook pages.
Radio/Podcasts
Cleveland Browns Daily
Cleveland Browns Daily is hosted by Browns senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Emmy award-winner Beau Bishop. It offers comprehensive coverage and analysis of the team both on and off the field, broadcast directly from the Browns' facilities.
The show airs Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET, and can be heard locally on ESPN 850 and all of the time on the Browns' Mobile App. Full replays of the show also can be found on the Browns' YouTube channel and can be downloaded directly to your phone by subscribing to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.
Cleveland Browns Preview Show
The weekly show will air on most Wednesdays throughout the season from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. all across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Check out the show by listening live, watching replays on the Browns' YouTube Channel or subscribing to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.
Wednesday, Aug. 12 - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19 - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 - 7 p.m.
The Kevin Stefanski Show
The weekly show, which features an exclusive interview with the Browns head coach, will air on most Thursdays throughout the season from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. all across the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network. Check out the show by listening live, watching replays on the Browns' YouTube Channel or subscribing to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.
Thursday, Aug. 13 - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20 - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27 - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3 - 7 p.m.
Best Podcast Available
Senior Writer Andrew Gribble and Radio Producer Jason Gibbs break down the latest news and insights from training camp and deliver exclusive interviews with players, coaches, national media and more in their post-practice podcast. New episodes will drop after every on-field practice. Check out the show by watching it on the Browns YouTube Channel or subscribing to "Best Podcast Available" wherever you get your podcasts.
Building the Browns
Go behind the scenes where only the Browns can take you as the team prepares for the 2020 season. The seventh season of the Emmy Award-winning docu-series returns Sunday, Aug. 16 for its first of four episodes. All episodes will air on Cleveland's News 5 and the Browns' YouTube Channel.
Sunday, Aug. 16 - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23 - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30 - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6 - 11:30 a.m.
Social Media
Follow all the Cleveland Browns social media platforms to stay up to date with all things #BrownsCamp!