Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: OT Alex Taylor

Before 2020 training camp: Taylor became one of the best draft prospects from an HBCU school last season as a right tackle. He earned First team All-MEAC honors and was a Third Team All-American player. His tape included endless plays of him driving defenders to the ground. Taylor was the only player from an HBCU invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, where he wowed scouts with his nimbleness and led all participants with an 88-inch wingspan. The Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent, and he was likely regarded as one of the best rookie linemen available at the draft's conclusion.

It's worth knowing that…: Taylor originally played basketball at South Carolina State after transferring from Appalachian State, where he redshirted as an offensive tackle his freshman year and barely played as a sophomore. Taylor didn't return to football until his junior year, when Na'Shan Goddard, SC State's offensive line coach, saw Taylor's massive body and wingspan and convinced Taylor to go back to the gridiron.

"I saw the measurements, man," Goddard said in an interview with Josh Kendall of The Athletic. "You don't see guys that large and that athletic at the same time. Hell, that's 3 feet of arm right there. You just punch a guy, you've already got him 2 feet away from your quarterback."