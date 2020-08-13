Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Willie Harvey

Before 2020 training camp: Harvey had to clear several hurdles to make his NFL debut in Week 3 with the Browns last season. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent for rookie minicamp, stuck with the team until the end of training camp and then was signed back to the practice squad before the start of the regular season. When Christian Kirksey suffered an early-season injury, Harvey was called up and carried a special teams role for two weeks. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 but is back and healthy for his second training camp.

It's worth knowing that…: Harvey was as consistent as any linebacker at the college level. He saw instant action as a freshman at Iowa State and ended his college career with 289 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception. Even though he went undrafted, Harvey managed to turn heads at training camp last year for an aggressive style of play and a knack for lowering the shoulder against ball carriers.