Quote of the Day: What's motivating Nick Chubb in 2020

Aug 12, 2020 at 07:45 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "[It did] not really bother me. Just more motivation. Trying to do it this year. Just working out, as I always do, working hard and running hard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and you just keep working and striving and things will fall into place for you. That is my mindset." — RB Nick Chubb on coming up just short of the 2019 NFL rushing title

Nick Chubb never once brought up the NFL rushing title in media sessions during his breakout 2019 campaign. He was asked about it a bunch — essentially every week as the season neared its close — but it was never top of mind for the second-year running back.

Cleveland's offensive linemen, who embraced Chubb's pursuit of the title more than Chubb did, hurt for him when he finished the season just a few yards behind Tennessee's Derrick Henry. It was similar to how they felt when he came up just short of 1,000 yards to end his rookie season.

Chubb, meanwhile, was unfazed, and that's why the Browns believe they have a special player lining up in the backfield behind Baker Mayfield.

"I learned to appreciate everything about Nick," running backs coach Stump Mitchell said in January. "He just goes out and works and tries to get better and do the things he's not so good at and tries to be great at the things he's pretty good at. That's a good feeling."

Chubb's selflessness becomes even more important in 2020, when the Browns will have Kareem Hunt running alongside him for a full 16 games. There may be games that look a lot like what Chubb did Week 4 in Baltimore, when he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and some weeks like the final two of 2019, when Chubb combined for just 86 yards.

All that matters to Chubb, though, is winning — something he's made clear from Day 1. It's why he and Hunt have embraced their tandem with open arms.

"We talk a lot. We definitely feel like we can thrive, because we saw how Dalvin Cook was doing last year in (Kevin) Stefanski's offense and he did not disappoint," Hunt said. "We definitely think we can take advantage of his zone run scheme."

Chubb's not going to press if the yards don't come at last year's pace. He's just ready to give the same kind of every-play effort that allowed him to rack up 1,494 yards in 2019, and he'll do so at an even higher level after a busy offseason of strength and conditioning.

"I stick to what I always do," Chubb said. "I just go home, I work my tail off, work out, lift, grind and do football drills every day. There is not really one thing I try to get better at. I just try to do what I always do but get faster, bigger and stronger."

Advertising