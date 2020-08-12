Quote of the Day: What's motivating Nick Chubb in 2020

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "[It did] not really bother me. Just more motivation. Trying to do it this year. Just working out, as I always do, working hard and running hard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and you just keep working and striving and things will fall into place for you. That is my mindset." — RB Nick Chubb on coming up just short of the 2019 NFL rushing title

Nick Chubb never once brought up the NFL rushing title in media sessions during his breakout 2019 campaign. He was asked about it a bunch — essentially every week as the season neared its close — but it was never top of mind for the second-year running back.