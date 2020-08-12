Full schedule for 'Browns Live: Training Camp' unveiled

The 15-episode schedule for "Browns Live: Training Camp" — which is set to debut Friday with the Browns' first, on-field practice — will provide fans with a full helping of football to close out the month of August.
Though the start of practice may vary a bit depending on the day, all episodes of "Browns Live: Training Camp" will begin at 2 p.m. All times and dates are subject to change.
Friday, Aug. 14
Sunday, Aug. 16
Monday, Aug. 17
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Thursday, Aug. 20
Saturday, Aug. 22
Sunday, Aug. 23
Monday, Aug. 24
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Thursday, Aug. 27
Friday, Aug. 28
Saturday, Aug. 29
Sunday, Aug. 30
Friday, Sept. 4
Airing from 2-4 p.m. on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook pages, "Browns Live: Training Camp Edition" will be hosted by Nathan Zegura and Browns Alumnus WR/KR Josh Cribbs. The duo will break down everything that occurs on the Berea practice fields in real time as the Browns prepare for the 2020 season, as well as conduct interviews with special Browns guests each day.
This new platform allows fans to engage with the team digitally, given they are unable to attend in-person this season due to COVID-19 protocols. The Browns will stream the live two-hour show on all of the team's media platforms offering fans an exclusive close-up view of all practices, highlighted by in-depth football analysis, sights and sounds from the field and interviews with players, coaches and alumni while also being able to ask questions, share comments and participate with partner promotions and giveaways.
"While we will definitely miss having our fans at training camp this year and the energy they always bring to our team, we recognize this is a unique time and all of us must do our part to help promote the overall health and safety or our players, coaches, staff and fans – both in Berea and throughout our shared communities." said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media, Fan & Brand Development Dino Bernacchi. "We know our fans also wish they could join us at the facility so we are excited to provide them special access to experience training camp virtually through Browns Live. Since they can't physically be with us this year, we created this show to do everything we could to bring this unique training camp experience to them as our team prepares for the season."
For three special editions of the show — Aug. 22, 23 and 30 — former Browns players Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins and NFL Network studio host Chris Rose will join Cribbs to navigate the broadcast.
"I've had the good fortune of doing a lot of cool stuff in my career. Getting to be this close with the Browns, even though we are physically distant, is a dream come true," Rose said. "It's pretty amazing. I get to work with Joe and Hawk at NFL Network and hopefully being around those guys will come through for the viewers.
"The fans of the Browns are an amazing group. I think the way they're going to consume all this via all the social media channels is going to be pretty incredible."
After playing together on the Browns for three years, Hawkins and Thomas created The ThomaHawk Show, one of the most popular sports podcasts throughout the state of Ohio. Thomas, a fixture for the organization since he was selected third overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, is the only lineman in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. Now, in addition to his work with The ThomaHawk Show, Thomas also serves as an analyst for NFL Network and Thursday Night Football.
"Some of the best memories from my playing days came from getting to meet so many fans at training camp," Thomas said. "It means so much to them, and I know they can't wait to get back out there to watch the Browns as soon as it's safe. I'm excited to join up with Hawk and Chris for Browns Live and know we're going to have a blast analyzing practice, telling old camp stories and interacting with the best fans in the NFL."
Hawkins, who played collegiately at the University of Toledo before playing six years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, is a former Browns team captain and currently works in a multi-platform role for NFL digital/social and the NFL Network.
Rose, a Shaker Heights native who attended Miami University, is a veteran broadcaster who has served as a play-by-play announcer and studio host over the course of his career. Currently, he's the host of MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" with Kevin Millar and a studio host on NFL Network, a role he's held since 2012. Rose has also been the host of "Battlebots" since 2015.
"We know we've got a great opportunity to give something that people have been thirsting for ever since COVID came into everyone's life in this country," Rose said. "We've been waiting for football, we've been waiting for the Browns.
"You look at this roster and you go we've got a chance to do something special. To be able to deliver that to people here in August and early September is kind of an amazing feeling for a kid who grew up loving the Browns."