Full schedule for 'Browns Live: Training Camp' unveiled

Airing from 2-4 p.m. on the Browns' website, Mobile App, YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook pages, "Browns Live: Training Camp Edition" will be hosted by Nathan Zegura and Browns Alumnus WR/KR Josh Cribbs. The duo will break down everything that occurs on the Berea practice fields in real time as the Browns prepare for the 2020 season, as well as conduct interviews with special Browns guests each day.

This new platform allows fans to engage with the team digitally, given they are unable to attend in-person this season due to COVID-19 protocols. The Browns will stream the live two-hour show on all of the team's media platforms offering fans an exclusive close-up view of all practices, highlighted by in-depth football analysis, sights and sounds from the field and interviews with players, coaches and alumni while also being able to ask questions, share comments and participate with partner promotions and giveaways.

"While we will definitely miss having our fans at training camp this year and the energy they always bring to our team, we recognize this is a unique time and all of us must do our part to help promote the overall health and safety or our players, coaches, staff and fans – both in Berea and throughout our shared communities." said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media, Fan & Brand Development Dino Bernacchi. "We know our fans also wish they could join us at the facility so we are excited to provide them special access to experience training camp virtually through Browns Live. Since they can't physically be with us this year, we created this show to do everything we could to bring this unique training camp experience to them as our team prepares for the season."

For three special editions of the show — Aug. 22, 23 and 30 — former Browns players Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins and NFL Network studio host Chris Rose will join Cribbs to navigate the broadcast.

"I've had the good fortune of doing a lot of cool stuff in my career. Getting to be this close with the Browns, even though we are physically distant, is a dream come true," Rose said. "It's pretty amazing. I get to work with Joe and Hawk at NFL Network and hopefully being around those guys will come through for the viewers.

"The fans of the Browns are an amazing group. I think the way they're going to consume all this via all the social media channels is going to be pretty incredible."