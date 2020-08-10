Joe Thomas has full confidence Jedrick Wills Jr. can thrive even without preseason games 

It is likely true that there has never been a better left tackle in Cleveland than Joe Thomas, and it is undoubtedly there is no better guest on Cleveland Browns Daily than the great "HOF," who joined the show Thursday to preview the start of full-team practices.

This will be a training camp unlike anyone before it, and it presents many unique challenges, the biggest of which is "just not getting the reps," Thomas said. In a normal offseason, Thomas noted, "you're talking about, between preseason games, training camp practices and offseason (OTA) practices, you're talking probably eight full weeks of pretty intense practices, so you're getting a lot of reps in those periods."

It is typically in that time that you are able to install your offense and whittle the playbook down to exactly what the team does best. This year, the Browns "won't have that luxury," said Thomas, who added, "with no preseason games and limited practices, they're barely going to have everything installed … by the regular season opener."

Always one with an eye toward the future, Thomas astutely pointed out "this really is going to be a case study of how much practice we really need to have good football out there for the fans."

Thomas knows that the challenge is daunting but feels confident the Browns will get the job done on offense under head coach Kevin Stefanski. For those keeping score at home, it should be noted Thomas will be supremely focused on one training camp tell to indicate whether this team will be ready to roll Week 1.

"The most important thing for them to learn is how to run the outside zone," Thomas said, "because if they can get good at that one play, then they can set up everything else that they want from the offense that is easier to learn. They can set up the play-action pass, they can set up the inside zone.

"The whole offense is built around, can you run the outside zone effectively, so they are going to put all their eggs in that basket, I can guarantee it."