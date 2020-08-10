Browns Wake-Up: Finish line in sight for Phase 1

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

The Browns were back to work Sunday after a much-needed day of rest Saturday, and they'll be back in the weight room and on the field on this balmy Monday.

By the end of the week, we'll have some football to watch. Count Kevin Stefanski among those who can't wait to see it.

"We will be full squad starting on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and then as it progresses, you get into Phase 2," Stefanski said Friday. "You have what essentially amounts to an OTA, you take a day off and then it is starting to look more and more like training camp. I think the coaches and players have done a really nice job to date of getting a lot of good work done on the practice field, which it is incredible to be out there on a practice field with real live football players. Just watching our coaches coach has been awesome for me. Just bouncing around different positions and listening to them teach has been very, very impressive.

"The guys are really attacking this portion of training camp and doing a great job in the weight room and the conditioning part of this. We just have to keep it going."