Browns Wake Up

Browns Wake-Up: Finish line in sight for Phase 1

Aug 10, 2020 at 09:10 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

The Browns were back to work Sunday after a much-needed day of rest Saturday, and they'll be back in the weight room and on the field on this balmy Monday.

By the end of the week, we'll have some football to watch. Count Kevin Stefanski among those who can't wait to see it.

"We will be full squad starting on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and then as it progresses, you get into Phase 2," Stefanski said Friday. "You have what essentially amounts to an OTA, you take a day off and then it is starting to look more and more like training camp. I think the coaches and players have done a really nice job to date of getting a lot of good work done on the practice field, which it is incredible to be out there on a practice field with real live football players. Just watching our coaches coach has been awesome for me. Just bouncing around different positions and listening to them teach has been very, very impressive.

"The guys are really attacking this portion of training camp and doing a great job in the weight room and the conditioning part of this. We just have to keep it going."

The work didn't stop and neither did the content over the second weekend of August. Here's what you might have missed.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 9

Check out photos of the team working out Sunday

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 9, 2020
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during workouts on August 9, 2020

Headlines

Quote of the Day: Kevin Stefanski on the Browns' situation at guard

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

Browns claim CB M.J. Stewart via waivers, make other roster moves

Harrison Bryant's journey from zero-star recruit to Browns rookie TE

Browns sign G Michael Dunn

What's on tap for Monday?

The Browns will continue with their full-squad walk-throughs and strength and conditioning work. There is no scheduled media availability.

Advertising