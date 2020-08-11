Browns Wake-Up: 2 weeks of conditioning will pay off, but players put in real work over summer

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

There was no playbook for this kind of offseason.

The one thing Browns coaches made clear to the players, though, was there would be no excuses. This would be affecting everyone in the NFL the exact same way.

Coach Kevin Stefanski laid out the challenge for the players to be in the best possible shape, even if the player lacked the kind of resources they're accustomed to at the team facility, which was shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They answered the call in a resounding way, and it's made an impact on how the first two weeks of strength and conditioning have flowed in Berea.

"I would not say surprised; I would say impressed," Stefanski said Friday. "But I knew that because we were one of the teams that required them to videotape their workouts and send them in to us. I think there was value in that. I have seen guys in their garage using the coolers as a bench rack. I love the message that those workouts sent to their teammates that nothing was going to hold them back to get their work in. I think we have seen the fruits of that work with the guys showing up here.

"It is not over, I should mention. There is plenty of work to do in the weight room. There is plenty of work to do in the meeting room and on the field. I really think the guys made the offseason program count."