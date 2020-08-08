Browns Wake Up

Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 08:22 AM

Browns Wake-Up: Position group rankings shine brightly on Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

By this point of the offseason, you might be tired of all the various rankings and prognostications for the upcoming season. It's been a long one, after all.

That said, there's just ONE more that caught our attention with just one week to go before the Browns go through their first, full-team practice.

ESPN on Friday ranked each team's position groups from 1-32. The Browns did well in this exercise with rankings in the top 10 in five of the 10 groups, including a No. 1 at running back. After seeing what Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt accomplished together for the final eight games of 2019, the expectations are understandably high for Cleveland's duo of Pro Bowl RBs.

The same can be said at edge rusher (3), wide receiver (5), offensive line (6) and tight end (7). Throw in the other five rankings, and the Browns earned a spot at No. 11 overall.

Here's a look at everything else you need to know from Friday's happenings in Berea.

Headlines

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: RB Benny LeMay

Browns Mailbag: Is there an under-the-radar LB in the mix?

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley activated

Kevin Stefanski made early visit with Baker Mayfield, says QB has 'clearly done the work'

Quote of the Day: Why Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees in the QB room

Kevin Stefanski eager to turn 'teaching' into 'doing'

Watch this

Cleveland Browns Daily

In Friday's edition, Beau Bishop and Nathan Zegura discuss the latest news around the league, go through highlights from Kevin Stefanski's press conference and have a little fun ranking the best uniforms in the NFL.

Download the Browns Mobile App to listen to Browns Daily or subscribe to "Cleveland Browns Daily & More" wherever you get your podcasts.

Around the North

Steelers activated WR James Washington off the reserve/COVID-19 list

Joe Burrow is taking command in Cincinnati

The Ravens had 2 players opt out of the 2020 season

Mark Ingram has been a consummate leader in Baltimore

What's on tap for Saturday?

Browns players are off for the day. They'll be back in action Sunday with more strength and conditioning work.

