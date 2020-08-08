Browns Wake-Up: Position group rankings shine brightly on Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

By this point of the offseason, you might be tired of all the various rankings and prognostications for the upcoming season. It's been a long one, after all.

That said, there's just ONE more that caught our attention with just one week to go before the Browns go through their first, full-team practice.

ESPN on Friday ranked each team's position groups from 1-32. The Browns did well in this exercise with rankings in the top 10 in five of the 10 groups, including a No. 1 at running back. After seeing what Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt accomplished together for the final eight games of 2019, the expectations are understandably high for Cleveland's duo of Pro Bowl RBs.

The same can be said at edge rusher (3), wide receiver (5), offensive line (6) and tight end (7). Throw in the other five rankings, and the Browns earned a spot at No. 11 overall.