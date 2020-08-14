Browns Wake Up

Browns Wake-Up: It's a beautiful day to watch practice

Aug 14, 2020 at 10:25 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Football is BACK in Berea today, and we couldn't be more excited.

Tune into "Browns Live: Training Camp" starting at 2 p.m. to get an interactive and insightful experience to the Browns' full-team practice. Nathan Zegura and Josh Cribbs will have you covered, and we're encouraging all fans to submit questions and interact throughout the broadcast.

We'll let you get even more fired up with some more highlights before digging into everything you might have missed from Thursday.

Photos: Phase II Practices - Day 2

Check out photos of the team practicing on Thursday

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 13, 2020
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 13, 2020

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 13, 2020
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 13, 2020

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 13, 2020
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 13, 2020

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 13, 2020
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 13, 2020

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 13, 2020
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 13, 2020

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 13, 2020
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 13, 2020

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 13, 2020
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 13, 2020

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 13, 2020
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 13, 2020

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 13, 2020
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 13, 2020

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 13, 2020
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 13, 2020

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 13, 2020
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 13, 2020

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 13, 2020
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 13, 2020

Callie Brownson during practice on August 13, 2020
Callie Brownson during practice on August 13, 2020

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 13, 2020
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 13, 2020

Kevin Rogers during practice on August 13, 2020
Kevin Rogers during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 13, 2020

Center Evan Brown (63) during practice on August 13, 2020
Center Evan Brown (63) during practice on August 13, 2020

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 13, 2020
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 13, 2020

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 13, 2020
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 13, 2020

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 13, 2020
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 13, 2020

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 13, 2020
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 13, 2020

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 13, 2020
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 13, 2020

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during practice on August 13, 2020
Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during practice on August 13, 2020

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 13, 2020
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 13, 2020

Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on August 13, 2020
Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on August 13, 2020

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 13, 2020
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on August 13, 2020

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 13, 2020
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 13, 2020

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 13, 2020
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 13, 2020

Headlines

Browns, Entercom, Good Karma Brands reach long-term flagship radio partnership extension

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Willie Harvey

ESPN's Mike Clay on Browns Daily: Offense 'has the pieces' to be one of the best

Around the North

Tyler Boyd says he and Joe Mixon deserve more respect as offensive playmakers

Steelers gearing up for 1st padded practice Monday

Ravens team doctor discusses strong start, remaining concerns with COVID-19

What's on tap for Friday?

Browns players and coach Kevin Stefanski will meet with reporters before hitting the field at 2 p.m. for a full-team practice.

