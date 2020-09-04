Browns Wake-Up: What Stefanski wants to accomplish in final practice before roster cuts

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

Tonight is the dress rehearsal — one week later the typical "dress rehearsal" preseason game during normal years — but still just as important.

That's how Kevin Stefanski described a practice that is scheduled for this evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. All the way down to the final details, this will be the closest thing to a gameday experience for his players and coaches.

It will be much less about roster evaluation heading into Saturday's cutdown day and more about logistics.

"They are going to be in their uniforms, the coaches are going to be dressed in their game attire, we are going put headsets on and the coaches will be up in the booth," Stefanski said. "It is going to be a crisp, quick practice. It is not going to be a scrimmage. It is not going to be something where we are going to play the young guys for an hour to see what we have because the truth is, this whole camp has been an evaluation of those young guys. They get evaluated in their individual period and they get evaluated in the classroom so it is way more of a dress rehearsal. The guys need to go through what pregame warmup looks like."

Asked if he believes the team accomplished what it wanted during this unusual buildup to the 2020 season, Stefanski said it did.

"I think the credit goes to the coaches and to our staff," Stefanski said. "We put together a plan, and we adjusted and we adapted. I cannot tell you how many times we have changed the schedule on the players and the coaches. Again, it has been a resilient bunch. I feel like we have done the things that we set out to do, and now, we just have to go play football."

