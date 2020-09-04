Browns Wake-Up

Presented by

Browns Wake-Up: What Stefanski wants to accomplish in final practice before roster cuts

Sep 04, 2020 at 10:07 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

090420_wakeup

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

Tonight is the dress rehearsal — one week later the typical "dress rehearsal" preseason game during normal years — but still just as important.

That's how Kevin Stefanski described a practice that is scheduled for this evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. All the way down to the final details, this will be the closest thing to a gameday experience for his players and coaches.

It will be much less about roster evaluation heading into Saturday's cutdown day and more about logistics.

"They are going to be in their uniforms, the coaches are going to be dressed in their game attire, we are going put headsets on and the coaches will be up in the booth," Stefanski said. "It is going to be a crisp, quick practice. It is not going to be a scrimmage. It is not going to be something where we are going to play the young guys for an hour to see what we have because the truth is, this whole camp has been an evaluation of those young guys. They get evaluated in their individual period and they get evaluated in the classroom so it is way more of a dress rehearsal. The guys need to go through what pregame warmup looks like."

Asked if he believes the team accomplished what it wanted during this unusual buildup to the 2020 season, Stefanski said it did.

"I think the credit goes to the coaches and to our staff," Stefanski said. "We put together a plan, and we adjusted and we adapted. I cannot tell you how many times we have changed the schedule on the players and the coaches. Again, it has been a resilient bunch. I feel like we have done the things that we set out to do, and now, we just have to go play football."

The final edition of "Browns Live: Training Camp" will have you covered at tonight's practice. The live-streaming broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on all of your favorite social platforms.

Here's what else you need to know before tonight's scrimmage.

Headlines

Browns release 4 players

Denzel Ward has big individual goals for 2020, but team comes first

Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars

Nick Chubb ready to deliver messages on game day, keep stoic demeanor in 3rd season

5 things to know about new S Ronnie Harrison

Watch This

Social Watch

View this post on Instagram

to the 🌙

A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on

View this post on Instagram

another day in the books 📚📚📚

A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on

View this post on Instagram

8️⃣0️⃣

A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on

Press Conferences

Related Content

Browns Wake-Up: It's a beautiful day to watch practice
news

Browns Wake-Up: It's a beautiful day to watch practice

Get ready for the first day of 'Browns Live: Training Camp' and more!
Browns Wake-Up: Phase II gets us even closer to football in Berea
news

Browns Wake-Up: Phase II gets us even closer to football in Berea

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Wednesday's happenings in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: Denzel Ward excited to see what Grant Delpit brings to the defense
news

Browns Wake-Up: Denzel Ward excited to see what Grant Delpit brings to the defense

Get caught up on all you might have missed from a busy Tuesday in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: 2 weeks of conditioning will pay off, but players put in real work over summer
news

Browns Wake-Up: 2 weeks of conditioning will pay off, but players put in real work over summer

Get caught up on all the happenings in Berea from a busy Monday
Browns Wake-Up: Finish line in sight for Phase 1
news

Browns Wake-Up: Finish line in sight for Phase 1

Get caught up from all the happenings from the weekend in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: Position group rankings shine brightly on Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt
news

Browns Wake-Up: Position group rankings shine brightly on Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Get caught up with all you might have missed from Friday's happenings in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: Just 1 more week until the 1st full-team practice
news

Browns Wake-Up: Just 1 more week until the 1st full-team practice

Get caught up with all you might have missed from Thursday's happenings in Berea
Browns Wake-Up: Players finally don their new uniforms
news

Browns Wake-Up: Players finally don their new uniforms

Get caught up with all you might have missed from a busy Wednesday in Berea

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising