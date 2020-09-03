5 things to know about new Browns S Ronnie Harrison

The Browns on Thursday acquired S Ronnie Harrison in a trade with Jacksonville. Here are the five most important things to know about the former Jaguar.
1. Harrison comes to Cleveland after two seasons with the Jaguars. He took over as the starting strong safety midway through his rookie year but missed the final two games because of a knee injury. He returned as the every-game starter in 2019 and posted much bigger numbers, racking up 71 tackles and grabbing two interceptions. Harrison also has three sacks in his two seasons.
2. When Harrison began his career in Jacksonville, he was slotted as a nickel safety — or "big nickel" as it's often called — in the Jaguars' defense. He was moved into a starting role at strong safety when Jacksonville demoted veteran Barry Church. In his first start, Harrison collected a key sack — the first of his career — to help send Jacksonville to a 6-0 victory over the Colts. Harrison remained at strong safety throughout his second season, when he started all 14 of the games in which he appeared.
Harrison is 6-3, 214 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Alabama. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2018 draft, Harrison has appeared in 28 games with 22 starts. He has 103 career tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He started 14 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles (70) and passes defensed (nine), while adding two sacks, two interceptions and on fumble recovery. A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Harrison helped Alabama capture two National Championships (2016 and 2018).
3. Harrison joins a Browns defensive backfield that has been decimated by injuries. Second-round pick Grant Delpit was lost for the season because of an Achilles' injury, and numerous cornerbacks have been sidelined by various injuries. Veterans Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph, both of whom signed with the Browns in the offseason, appear poised to lead the way at safety, but the opportunities are ripe for Harrison to make a quick impact.
4. Harrison won a national championship at Alabama alongside two of his new teammates in Cleveland, LB Mack Wilson and LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Both Harrison and Wilson were starters during the Crimson Tide's run through the College Football Playoff, which ended with a title game win over Georgia. During his time at Alabama, Harrison played next to future Pro Bowlers Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eddie Jackson, among others. Harrison bypassed his senior season to enter the 2018 draft and was selected in the third round (93rd overall). Harrison is among the 19 defensive backs drafted from Alabama since 2010.
5. Harrison grew up in Tallahassee, Florida, and attended Florida State University School. On top of his role on defense, Harrison was a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 2,076 yards with 13 touchdowns and rushing for 1,015 yards and 16 scores. Harrison was a longtime commitment to North Carolina before making a late switch to the Crimson Tide.