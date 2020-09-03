5 things to know about new Browns S Ronnie Harrison

Sep 03, 2020 at 05:07 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Thursday acquired S Ronnie Harrison in a trade with Jacksonville. Here are the five most important things to know about the former Jaguar.

1. Harrison comes to Cleveland after two seasons with the Jaguars. He took over as the starting strong safety midway through his rookie year but missed the final two games because of a knee injury. He returned as the every-game starter in 2019 and posted much bigger numbers, racking up 71 tackles and grabbing two interceptions. Harrison also has three sacks in his two seasons.

2. When Harrison began his career in Jacksonville, he was slotted as a nickel safety — or "big nickel" as it's often called — in the Jaguars' defense. He was moved into a starting role at strong safety when Jacksonville demoted veteran Barry Church. In his first start, Harrison collected a key sack — the first of his career — to help send Jacksonville to a 6-0 victory over the Colts. Harrison remained at strong safety throughout his second season, when he started all 14 of the games in which he appeared.

Photos: Ronnie Harrison through the years

Harrison is 6-3, 214 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Alabama. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in the third round of the 2018 draft, Harrison has appeared in 28 games with 22 starts. He has 103 career tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He started 14 games last season and finished second on the team in tackles (70) and passes defensed (nine), while adding two sacks, two interceptions and on fumble recovery. A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Harrison helped Alabama capture two National Championships (2016 and 2018).

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
1 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Nashville, Tenn. Ronnie Harrison was selected to the AP All-Conference SEC team announced Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
2 / 22

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Nashville, Tenn. Ronnie Harrison was selected to the AP All-Conference SEC team announced Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) and defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cleveland Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will receive a fifth-round pick in 2021 from Cleveland. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety. On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, general manager Andrew Berry pulled off the swap for Harrison, who is in his third season from Alabama. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
3 / 22

FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) and defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cleveland Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will receive a fifth-round pick in 2021 from Cleveland. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety. On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, general manager Andrew Berry pulled off the swap for Harrison, who is in his third season from Alabama. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
4 / 22

Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) is introduced during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cleveland Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will receive a fifth-round pick in 2021 from Cleveland. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety. On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, general manager Andrew Berry pulled off the swap for Harrison, who is in his third season from Alabama. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts, File)
5 / 22

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) is introduced during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cleveland Browns have acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will receive a fifth-round pick in 2021 from Cleveland. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety. On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, general manager Andrew Berry pulled off the swap for Harrison, who is in his third season from Alabama. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts, File)

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison, left, recovers a fumble by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
6 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison, left, recovers a fumble by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill dives tfor yardages over Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) and middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
8 / 22

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill dives tfor yardages over Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) and middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) runs an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
9 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) runs an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
10 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) celebrates a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
11 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) celebrates a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
12 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
13 / 22

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison (36) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) celebrates his interception with defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
14 / 22

Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) celebrates his interception with defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
15 / 22

Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison, center wait to run drills during an NCAA college football practice in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
16 / 22

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison, center wait to run drills during an NCAA college football practice in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison celebrates after Alabama stopped Arkansas from scoring during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
17 / 22

Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison celebrates after Alabama stopped Arkansas from scoring during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison poses with the trophy during media day for the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship in Phoenix, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Alabama will face Clemson in Monday's game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
18 / 22

Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison poses with the trophy during media day for the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship in Phoenix, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Alabama will face Clemson in Monday's game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Alabama's Ronnie Harrison (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Artavis Scott during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
19 / 22

Alabama's Ronnie Harrison (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Artavis Scott during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) lines up against Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Pierce (85) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
20 / 22

Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) lines up against Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Pierce (85) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) is pushed out of bounds by Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) after Harrison intercepted a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
21 / 22

Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) is pushed out of bounds by Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney (80) after Harrison intercepted a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama freshman safety Ronnie Harrison speaks to the media during an NCAA college football national signing day press conference, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
22 / 22

Alabama freshman safety Ronnie Harrison speaks to the media during an NCAA college football national signing day press conference, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

3. Harrison joins a Browns defensive backfield that has been decimated by injuries. Second-round pick Grant Delpit was lost for the season because of an Achilles' injury, and numerous cornerbacks have been sidelined by various injuries. Veterans Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph, both of whom signed with the Browns in the offseason, appear poised to lead the way at safety, but the opportunities are ripe for Harrison to make a quick impact.

4. Harrison won a national championship at Alabama alongside two of his new teammates in Cleveland, LB Mack Wilson and LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Both Harrison and Wilson were starters during the Crimson Tide's run through the College Football Playoff, which ended with a title game win over Georgia. During his time at Alabama, Harrison played next to future Pro Bowlers Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eddie Jackson, among others. Harrison bypassed his senior season to enter the 2018 draft and was selected in the third round (93rd overall). Harrison is among the 19 defensive backs drafted from Alabama since 2010.

5. Harrison grew up in Tallahassee, Florida, and attended Florida State University School. On top of his role on defense, Harrison was a dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 2,076 yards with 13 touchdowns and rushing for 1,015 yards and 16 scores. Harrison was a longtime commitment to North Carolina before making a late switch to the Crimson Tide.

Related Content

Nick Chubb ready to deliver messages on game day, keep stoic demeanor in 3rd season
news

Nick Chubb ready to deliver messages on game day, keep stoic demeanor in 3rd season

Chubb's favorite stage for statements is on the field
Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars
news

Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars

Cleveland parts with a 5th-round pick in the deal
Denzel Ward has big individual goals for 2020, but wins come first
news

Denzel Ward has big individual goals for 2020, but wins come first

The 3rd-year CB has looked back to his old form in training camp
Kevin Stefanski: 'This team works'
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'This team works'

The Browns head coach meets with reporters before Thursday's practice

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising