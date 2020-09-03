5 things to know about new Browns S Ronnie Harrison

The Browns on Thursday acquired S Ronnie Harrison in a trade with Jacksonville. Here are the five most important things to know about the former Jaguar.

1. Harrison comes to Cleveland after two seasons with the Jaguars. He took over as the starting strong safety midway through his rookie year but missed the final two games because of a knee injury. He returned as the every-game starter in 2019 and posted much bigger numbers, racking up 71 tackles and grabbing two interceptions. Harrison also has three sacks in his two seasons.