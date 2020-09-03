Denzel Ward has big individual goals for 2020, but wins come first

It was a step back for the entire team, Ward included. That's why his individual goals go hand in hand with what the Browns accomplish on Sundays throughout the fall.

Ward has done everything within his power to ensure he'll be a contributing factor toward an improved win total. That's included arriving for camp in great shape, embracing new techniques and opening himself up to his new coaches' critiques.

Ward's efforts have been noticed and appreciated.

"That growth mindset is something that I can really see in Denzel," pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard said. "Every time he comes out on the field, he is really trying to get better, he is really trying to compete and he does not like to lose. That is really what you like to see in a corner."

Ward has been the rock in a Browns secondary that has dealt with a hearty dose of adversity throughout training camp. Rookie S Grant Delpit has been lost for the season while CBs Kevin Johnson, M.J. Stewart and Greedy Williams have all missed significant time because of injuries.

Ward, though, has been impressed by the play of those who have stepped up around him during those players' absences. It's given him even more confidence he's in the best position to achieve all of his goals — personal and team.

"It was a good test," Ward said. "You do not want guys to go out or be injured but it was a good test for guys to step in and play a little bit more than they would have and to see those reps that they may not have seen because guys would have been in that position before."

*Asked who has caught his attention throughout training camp, Ward singled out undrafted free agent A.J. Green.

The former Oklahoma State standout was one of the league's most coveted free agents after the draft. He's received plenty of looks while the Browns have dealt with injuries all across the defense.

"I feel like he has been having a great camp and making plays when he has been in there," Ward said. "Making plays on ones or whoever he has been out there with."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he likes Green's size (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) at the position.