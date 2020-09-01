Harrison Bryant earns training camp honor after staying strong, keeping quiet

Harrison Bryant hasn't said much since he arrived in Berea for his first day of training camp.

With the exception of questions and conversations in team meetings and video calls, Bryant has kept quiet to teammates and coaches. Rookies aren't normally expected to speak up much in their first training camp in the NFL. Bryant has followed that unwritten rule.

"That's one of my foundational things," he said Tuesday in a video call with local reporters. "I just go in, put my head down and go to work."

Bryant, however, didn't need to talk to stand out in training camp.

He let his play do the talking since his first day in Berea. He's made leaping grabs, absorbed big hits and caught just about everything thrown his way since his first rep in a Browns practice jersey. First team, second team, rain or shine — Bryant made highlight-reel plays.

That's why Bryant, a fourth-round rookie, was awarded the team's Maurice Bassett Award, which is voted by local reporters and is given annually to the Browns' top-performing rookie at training camp.

"It's nice for your work and stuff to be noticed," he said. "It's practice, and that was my goal — to just come out and show what I can do and do whatever I can to make the team and help the team win. I feel like I've done that so far."