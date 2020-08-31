Browns Mailbag: Who can step up to fill the void left by Grant Delpit?

When is the last time every draft pick made the team? — Jay C., Columbus

The last time this happened was 2016, when all 14 of the draft picks made the 53-man roster. In the years since, the Browns have had at least one of their picks not make the initial 53-man roster, though it should be noted that all of the team's picks from 2019 are on the current roster. All seven of the Browns' picks from 2020 have made significant contributions throughout training camp, and we'll find out Saturday if they all will be a part of the initial 53-man roster.

It seems to be a consistent conversation every year regarding the Injuries in the secondary. Who is stepping up to fill the void that was left with Grant Delpit's Achilles injury? — Brandon C., North Ridgeville

Losing Delpit was a tough blow to the Browns' secondary. There's no way around it. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods made that fairly clear in his meeting with reporters last week.

"Grant was ideal in terms of his versatility," Woods said. "He could play strong, free or he could play the dime. That is kind of what I ran when I was in Denver. We were based on a dime. I still want to be able to run that package, but we are really going have to evaluate where we are with our linebackers and with our secondary in terms of what we can do, but I believe I am going to try to do both."

The Browns have a handful of options to fill the void led by Sheldrick Redwine, who impressed during the second half of his rookie season when he was summoned to start following a slew of injuries. Redwine and Delpit are different players, but Redwine appears ready for the challenge if he's called upon.

"It is going to be up to the coaches," Redwine said. "Like I said, all I do is work. I like to stay in the present moment. I never thought too far ahead. Whatever it is going to be, it is going to be. I just put my head down and keep working. I always prided myself on whatever role the team needs me to do, that is what I am going to be able to do."

The other options include undrafted free agents Javonte Moffatt, who had an interception at Sunday's practice, and Elijah Benton. J.T. Hassell also gained some experience at the position last season.

"It's different," pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard said. "It is kind of a position that is unique in that you can insert them in different spots. Just seeing what skillset he is best at, whether playing in the middle of the field, man to man or down on the second level, but it is a unique position, and it is one of the reasons why I love it so much.