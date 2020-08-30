Browns players driven by 'deep discussion,' desire for 'unique approach' with statement on racial injustice

Baker Mayfield has spent a large part of his third training camp with the Browns as a listener.

Much of that listening has been on the field as he prepares for his third season as Cleveland's quarterback, but Mayfield has also focused on listening to his teammates about something that has nothing to do with football: racial injustice.

Mayfield is white. He doesn't have the same stories some of his Black teammates have on what hardships they've faced, but he's taken time this offseason to have conversations with them and hear their stories about social injustice. What experiences have angered them, and what can someone like Mayfield do to help?

"I can't put myself in their shoes for some of the inequalities that they have gone through and some of the things they have gone through, but I am trying to do the best I can by hearing their stories and sharing that," Mayfield said Sunday in a video call with local reporters. "That is the best part about it is hearing their stories so I can really start to feel their frustration and anger and push forward with them because that is what it is about. It is about all trying to create change together and be that solution."

Those conversations helped Mayfield speak with confidence Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium when he read the first portion of a statement from Browns players detailing the team's plan to address racial injustice. The statement, which was also read by Larry Ogunjobi and Jarvis Landry, included steps the Browns have planned to establish fair treatment of Black Americans in Northeast Ohio and beyond.