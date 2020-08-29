Kevin Stefanski: "Every player young and old is going to get beat. You gotta bounce back"

On if Van Pelt will call plays during the competitive period of practice at the stadium as it relates to determining who will ultimately call plays:

"We have a plan. I think we are going to mix it this week, but I am sticking to the plan. I promise I will update you guys when appropriate."

On if the social justice conversations can help build team chemistry:

"There is a lot going on in this world. Going back to the spring and going back to May, I think we have had a lot of hard conversations, and I think guys have been able to share with each other, which has been really important because you can't just sit in the locker room, sit next to each other and cut it up like you have in the past. It is just you physically can't do that. There has definitely been a push from me and from our players to get to know each other as best we can as fast as we can under these circumstances."

On if the Browns are 100 percent committed to playing LT Jedrick Wills Jr. at LT for the opener against the Ravens:

"Yes."

On if the Browns will waiver on starting Wills at LT based on upcoming practices:

"No."

On if the Browns may matchup Wills and DE Myles Garrett more as training camp progresses:

"I would say that is more what we want to do defensively, if that is something that we want to do, less so than what it means to Jedrick."

On if he has noticed Wills getting discouraged after getting beat in reps at practice and if so, have there been conversations with Wills about keeping his head up:

"Every position, it is an occupational hazard that you are going to get beat. Whether you are a safety, a corner or a tackle, it just happens in this game. I have not noticed that specifically from Jed, but I just know every player, young and old, is going to get beat and then you have to bounce back. I make a big point when the offense makes a really good play in practice, 'Next play.' When the offense makes a bad play or the defense makes a good play or bad play, you just have to have a next-play mentality as a team and as a player."

On if has noticed any lingering effects in practice when Wills has a bad play where it potentially leads to another one:

"No."

On C Nick Harris and his biggest improvements during training camp:

"I would say just a general understanding of what we are trying to do. Center is a position that you are really making a lot of calls and you are running the show. We are fortunate to have (C) JC (Tretter), a veteran who has seen a lot, and then you have a young kid in there who has not. To his credit, he has every day gotten better at understanding the defensive looks that he is going to see."

On if Harris' strides are more mental or physical:

"I think it is both. I think these guys work very hard in their technique with (offensive line) Coach (Bill) Callahan and (assistant offensive line) Coach (Scott) Peters. You definitely are seeing technique-things improvements show up, as well."