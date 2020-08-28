Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

Sheldrick Redwine brings valuable voice to discussions on social injustice, systemic racism

Aug 28, 2020 at 06:26 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Sheldrick Redwine knows first-hand how differently Black Americans are sometimes treated in society.

Redwine, a second-year safety, is passionate about voicing his feelings, frustrations and experiences with others about the hardships he's felt as a normal citizen. That's why he was one of 11 players selected on the Browns' social justice committee, which helped organize a team meeting after a shortened practice Thursday for a discussion on social justice issues in the country.

"Being Black in America is tough," Redwine said Friday in a Zoom conference with local reporters. "I go to the store – I've got dreads and tattoos – I get followed around stores. I've had run-ins with the police where I felt like I've been treated unfairly. This is something that I've been passionate about my whole life because I've dealt with it my whole life."

Redwine kept those experiences in mind for Thursday's team meeting, which was scheduled after several professional sports teams and leagues postponed games and practices to reflect on racial injustice and systemic racism issues in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I'm just waiting for a plan to go into action," Redwine said. "I'm just trying to find change. To be honest, it's a frustrating topic for a black man, living how we're living. It's something that has gone on for so long. There have been repetitive attempts (in the country) to try and stop this and bring change. It seems like the way everything is structured is like resistance toward change. It's just about a consistent push on trying to make that change happen."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 11

Check out photos from the eleventh day of Browns Camp

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 28, 2020
1 / 37

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 28, 2020
2 / 37

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 28, 2020
3 / 37

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020
4 / 37

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 28, 2020
5 / 37

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on August 28, 2020
6 / 37

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020
7 / 37

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020
8 / 37

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020
9 / 37

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020
10 / 37

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 28, 2020
11 / 37

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 28, 2020
12 / 37

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 28, 2020
13 / 37

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 28, 2020
14 / 37

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 28, 2020
15 / 37

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020
16 / 37

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020
17 / 37

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020
18 / 37

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice on August 28, 2020
19 / 37

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 28, 2020
20 / 37

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 28, 2020
21 / 37

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020
22 / 37

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 28, 2020
23 / 37

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 28, 2020
24 / 37

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 28, 2020
25 / 37

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 28, 2020
26 / 37

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 28, 2020
27 / 37

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 28, 2020
28 / 37

A helmet during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 28, 2020
29 / 37

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 28, 2020
30 / 37

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 28, 2020
31 / 37

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during practice on August 28, 2020
32 / 37

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Josh Christovich during practice on August 28, 2020
33 / 37

Josh Christovich during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 28, 2020
34 / 37

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 28, 2020
35 / 37

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Ricky Walker (69) during practice on August 28, 2020
36 / 37

Defensive tackle Ricky Walker (69) during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 28, 2020
37 / 37

A helmet during practice on August 28, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Redwine has become a leader with Browns for his eagerness to voice feelings and create positive actions around the community. At 23 years old, he's the youngest player in the Browns' social justice committee and has already started his own foundation — the Gloria Redwine Foundation — to help at-risk and disadvantaged youth in Miami, Florida, his hometown.

The foundation is named after his great-grandmother, who inspired Redwine to help inner-city youth with financial literacy education and skill building.

"I put it in her name just to help kids understand that there is another way outside of football," he said. "I was one of those kids growing up when the teacher asked me, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' I said 'football.' They said, 'Well, if football does not work, what do you want to be?' 'I don't know.' Now, I feel like I have learned other techniques outside of football, like investing. I want to take the knowledge that I know and put it towards this foundation and give it to other kids so they can grow."

Redwine said he was asked by Stefanski to be on the social justice committee after showing an influential and spirited voice in social justice discussions in the virtual offseason program. The Browns have held several meetings to discuss racial justice issues, and Redwine has been a leader in the conversations.

He wants others to feel his passion, too, and he believes that by speaking up in meetings and sharing his stories, he'll encourage others to do the same.

"If you live this," he said, "I feel like you have a voice that needs to be heard. I feel like everybody should be able to have a voice in these types of situations because we are the ones that are living it. I just want to bring knowledge to the situation. Whatever I can do to make a change, it just has to be done. I feel like it is more than just talking. It is time for action. The people who are in the position to make changes, we have to hold those people accountable to be able to make those changes."

Redwine has been a perfect example of what Stefanski has encouraged players to do all summer — use their platform, speak out and take action.

So when the Browns called for another discussion Thursday, Redwine was eager to participate. After experiencing the hardships of being a Black American himself, he's passionate to take a stand and demand a change.

"Over time, it just resonates with you," he said. "It's just something that I feel like change has to be done. I feel like I have a voice that I should use to try to bring change about."

Related Content

Kevin Stefanski encourages 'dialogue and unity' as Browns replace practice time for social justice discussion
news

Kevin Stefanski encourages 'dialogue and unity' as Browns replace practice time for social justice discussion

The Browns made discussions on social justice their top priority Thursday
Odell Beckham Jr. healthy, rejuvenated and attacking training camp
news

Odell Beckham Jr. healthy, rejuvenated and attacking training camp

Beckham is healthy and back to making jaw-dropping plays
Alex Van Pelt says 'sense of urgency has to be high' for offense in fast-paced training camp
news

Alex Van Pelt says 'sense of urgency has to be high' for offense in fast-paced training camp

The Browns have seen steady progression in their offense since the first day of team practices
Myles Garrett says 'ultimate success is team success,' has playoffs as lone goal for 2020
news

Myles Garrett says 'ultimate success is team success,' has playoffs as lone goal for 2020

Garrett's list of goals to accomplish this season is short
Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition
news

Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition

LBs coach Jason Tarver is giving each linebacker a chance to prove themselves through the first week of team practices
Case Keenum sees future success for Baker Mayfield in 'quarterback-friendly' offense
news

Case Keenum sees future success for Baker Mayfield in 'quarterback-friendly' offense

The Browns' backup QB has been a great resource for Mayfield's understanding of the playbook
David Njoku ready to excel with key role in Browns tight ends room
news

David Njoku ready to excel with key role in Browns tight ends room

New schemes and teammates have set up a promising season for the fourth-year tight end
Rookie C Nick Harris taking advantage of being 'thrown into the fire' as 1st-team center
news

Rookie C Nick Harris taking advantage of being 'thrown into the fire' as 1st-team center

Harris is no stranger to jumping into action earlier than expected
Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth
news

Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth

The second-year linebacker doesn't lack confidence when it comes to his positional teammates
Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook
news

Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook

Mayfield devoted the offseason toward his body and memorizing Kevin Stefanski's new playbook
D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea
news

D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea

Running back's time between professional football stints required real jobs outside of sport

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising