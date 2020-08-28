Fresh Takes: News and notes from a rainy Day 11 of Browns Training Camp

The Browns moved training camp inside the fieldhouse Friday as thunderstorms moved through Berea, but the smaller confines didn't stop players and coaches from running a smooth 11th practice of training camp.

"I thought we got more done than I anticipated," Stefanski said. "That place got bigger all of a sudden. I do not know how that worked. The tempo was high. They were moving around. It helped that we had some goal line, some red zone and some backed up so we really were using that end of the end zone because there is a weight room on the other side. I really was pleased with what we were able to get done."

Practice was closed from the media, but there was still plenty of news and notes to digest from post-practice interviews.

1.Social justice meetings spark productive ideas

The Browns cut practice to one hour Thursday and spent the remainder of practice indoors to discuss how team members can use their platform to improve social justice issues in Northeast Ohio.

"It was a lot of good dialogue, but there's a lot of work left to be done," Stefanski said. "I think we'll keep at it."

Sheldrick Redwine is one of 11 players on the Browns' social justice leadership committee, which helped the team reach a decision to shorten practice Thursday. Redwine expressed frustration over the unequal treatment of Black Americans in society, and he believes the meeting provided players an opportunity to voice similar frustrations and brainstorm ideas of how changes can be made.