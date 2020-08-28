Fresh Takes from Training Camp

Presented by

Fresh Takes: News and notes from a rainy Day 11 of Browns Training Camp

Aug 28, 2020 at 03:19 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns moved training camp inside the fieldhouse Friday as thunderstorms moved through Berea, but the smaller confines didn't stop players and coaches from running a smooth 11th practice of training camp.

"I thought we got more done than I anticipated," Stefanski said. "That place got bigger all of a sudden. I do not know how that worked. The tempo was high. They were moving around. It helped that we had some goal line, some red zone and some backed up so we really were using that end of the end zone because there is a weight room on the other side. I really was pleased with what we were able to get done."

Practice was closed from the media, but there was still plenty of news and notes to digest from post-practice interviews.

1.Social justice meetings spark productive ideas

The Browns cut practice to one hour Thursday and spent the remainder of practice indoors to discuss how team members can use their platform to improve social justice issues in Northeast Ohio.

"It was a lot of good dialogue, but there's a lot of work left to be done," Stefanski said. "I think we'll keep at it."

Sheldrick Redwine is one of 11 players on the Browns' social justice leadership committee, which helped the team reach a decision to shorten practice Thursday. Redwine expressed frustration over the unequal treatment of Black Americans in society, and he believes the meeting provided players an opportunity to voice similar frustrations and brainstorm ideas of how changes can be made.

"We've had a lot of discussions about different plans," he said. "There have been repetitive attempts (in the country) to try and stop this and bring change. It seems like the way everything is structured is like resistance toward change. It's just about a consistent push on trying to make that change happen."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 10

Check out photos from the tenth day of Browns Camp

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
1 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020
2 / 55

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 27, 2020
3 / 55

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020
4 / 55

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020
5 / 55

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 27, 2020
6 / 55

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020
7 / 55

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 27, 2020
8 / 55

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 27, 2020
9 / 55

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020
10 / 55

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
11 / 55

General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 27, 2020
12 / 55

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Seitu Smith during practice on August 27, 2020
13 / 55

Seitu Smith during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 27, 2020
14 / 55

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020
15 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 27, 2020
16 / 55

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Callie Brownson during practice on August 27, 2020
17 / 55

Callie Brownson during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on August 27, 2020
18 / 55

Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 27, 2020
19 / 55

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Joe Sheehan during practice on August 27, 2020
20 / 55

Joe Sheehan during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 27, 2020
21 / 55

Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ben Bloom during practice on August 27, 2020
22 / 55

Ben Bloom during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jeremy Garrett during practice on August 27, 2020
23 / 55

Jeremy Garrett during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kevin Rogers during practice on August 27, 2020
24 / 55

Kevin Rogers during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice on August 27, 2020
25 / 55

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Cordell during practice on August 27, 2020
26 / 55

Ryan Cordell during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice on August 27, 2020
27 / 55

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 27, 2020
28 / 55

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 27, 2020
29 / 55

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 27, 2020
30 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
31 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020
32 / 55

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020
33 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
34 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020
35 / 55

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 27, 2020
36 / 55

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 27, 2020
37 / 55

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 27, 2020
38 / 55

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 27, 2020
39 / 55

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 27, 2020
40 / 55

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 27, 2020
41 / 55

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020
42 / 55

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020
43 / 55

A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 27, 2020
44 / 55

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020
45 / 55

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on August 27, 2020
46 / 55

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 27, 2020
47 / 55

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020
48 / 55

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 27, 2020
49 / 55

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020
50 / 55

A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jon Toth during practice on August 27, 2020
51 / 55

Jon Toth during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020
52 / 55

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 27, 2020
53 / 55

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 27, 2020
54 / 55

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 27, 2020
55 / 55

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones has caught Kevin Stefanski's eye

Peoples-Jones was one of the most notable players to slip to the late rounds in the 2020 draft. But so far in training camp, he's performed like anything but a sixth-round pick.

Peoples-Jones has been among the most impressive receivers from the group competing for roles behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and has stood out in a variety of ways. He's caught deep balls, made leaping touchdown grabs in red zone drills and has looked comfortable as a special teams player.

And his new coach has certainly taken notice of his impressive camp.

"He's a versatile football player," he said. "Really, you can line him up anywhere, which is impressive for a young player, and he creates value in the return game."

Peoples-Jones was the top high school receiving recruit of the 2017 class, but he never flashed the gaudy numbers Michigan coaches had anticipated in his three seasons in Ann Arbor. His combine numbers were among the best of the 2020 draft class, however, and he's certainly shown his capabilities of using his 6-foot-2, 213-pound body to make contested catches.

If Peoples-Jones maintains his high level of work through camp, it won't be a surprise to see him take a considerable role in the receivers room this season.

3. Nick Harris continues solid camp with first team

Harris has taken first-team reps since Day 1 in place of JC Tretter, who underwent a knee procedure before team practices began. Harris, a 21-year-old fifth-round pick from Washington, has essentially been "thrown in the fire" in his first NFL training camp, but he's been remarkably solid so far and has put Stefanski at ease about the position's depth.

Tretter's return is still unknown, but if Harris is called to start in Week 1 and beyond, Stefanski is confident he'll do a serviceable job. He's given Harris praise throughout training camp, and that hasn't stopped after 11 days of team practices.

"I think we'll make those determinations on game week," Stefanski said. "But in the meantime, I think he's done a really nice job."

4. Injury updates

  • The following players did not practice Friday: LB Adrian Clayborn (groin), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), S Karl Joseph (foot), WR Jarvis Landry (hip), CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring), Tretter (knee), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) and LB Mack Wilson (knee)
  • WR KhaDarel Hodge returned to practice Friday after missing time due to personal reasons. Stefanski said he's been impressed with Hodge's camp performance so far and was thrilled to have him back on the field. "It was great to see him," Stefanski said. "I really enjoy having him around. He does his job. He does not say much. He will do all the dirty work. He can line up outside and make plays. Really pleased with KhaDarel."
  • The Browns will look to go back outdoors for Saturday's practice, which is set to begin at 2:25 p.m.

Related Content

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 10 of Browns Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 10 of Browns Training Camp

The offense continued to grow chemistry among its top playmakers on a short practice day
Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 9 of Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 9 of Training Camp

Karl Joseph has a big day on the back end of Cleveland's defense
Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 8 of Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 8 of Training Camp

Cleveland's depth in the secondary gets an early test
Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 7 of Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 7 of Training Camp

Cleveland gets back to work after Friday's day off
Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 6 of Browns Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 6 of Browns Training Camp

OBJ snags a deep pass in double coverage to close out a better day for the offense
Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 5 of Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from Day 5 of Training Camp

The Browns go heavy on red-zone work at Wednesday's practice
Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 4 of Browns Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 4 of Browns Training Camp

Cleveland's offense clicks a little better on a sunny Tuesday in Berea
Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 3 of Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 3 of Training Camp

The Browns play through the rain on the 1st day in pads
Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 2 of Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 2 of Training Camp

Cleveland dodges the rain — just barely — on another productive day
Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 1 of Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 1 of Training Camp

Sights, sounds and more from the Browns' return to the field
Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 19 of Browns training camp
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 19 of Browns training camp

Practice shifts toward preparation on final open day of camp

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising