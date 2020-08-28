Browns move practice indoors, 'Browns Live: Training Camp' will not air

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning has forced the Browns indoors for their 11th practice of training camp.
As a result, "Browns Live: Training Camp" will not be able to air. The practice is also closed to media members.
"Browns Live: Training Camp" is scheduled to return Saturday afternoon when the Browns hit the field for Practice No. 12.
Browns players, coaches and head coach Kevin Stefanski will meet with reporters after Friday's practice. Those press conferences can be watched live on the Browns' official Twitter account.