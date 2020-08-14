High School Team of the Day: Cleveland Heights

Aug 14, 2020 at 09:58 AM
High School Team of the Day: Cleveland Heights | Aug. 14

Team Name: Cleveland Heights Tigers

Head Coach: Mac Stephens

2019 Record: *9-1

2020 Outlook: On the defensive side of the ball the Tigers have 7 returning starters that is led by Navy commit 6'2" 190 strong safety Adonis Williams. Their linebacker core will be very solid led by 3 year starter 5'10 228 Keshaun Madlock and newcomer 6'0 238 Jacob Biggom. Upfront the Tigers have 3 returning starters in Jaylen Davis, Delroy Richards, and Javon Edwards. On the offensive side they average 302 pounds tackle to tackle and will be led by 6'4" 340 junior guard Maurice Hamilton and 6'1" 255 pound tackle Daonte Dancy. Skill positions are led by 5'11" 180 junior tailback Elijah Fowlkes and 6'0" 210 sophomore Owen Bisker. Chris Wilson and Sincere Davis shore up the receivers position.

Cleveland Heights football program has help produce close to 60 players playing college football in the last 5 years at schools such as Ohio State, Toledo, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Ohio University, Georgetown, Air Force, Boston College, Youngstown State, and many other universities and colleges. The athlete development factory continues in 2020.

Why they chose to create the Build the Bridge Challenge?

Cleveland Heights paired with Olmsted Falls, led by Coach Tom DeLuca, to discuss how the two programs could build the bridge of racial equality.

Build the Bridge Challenge Overview

Established by Cleveland Heights coaches Mac Stephens and Kahari Hicks and Beachwood Head Coach Damion Creel, Build the Bridge strives to create a coalition of coaches, players, parents, administration and community members to foster the success of student-athletes through social-emotional, educational, and athletic advancement. The program creates opportunities for all team members to build relationships and mutual respect between diverse communities, regardless of their race, class or creed.

Once two schools are matched through "Build the Bridge," they plan an event focused on personal connections by conducting a collaborative discussion on social justice and race relations, competing with one another on the field or in the weight room and a shared meal to complete the day. Following the meetings, coaches and athletes are encouraged to remain in regular contact throughout the year to spark additional dialogue and strengthen team bonds.

BuildtheBridge | #BeTheSolution

