#BrownsCamp Daily: Baker Mayfield explains his role in getting most out of Browns' playmakers

Aug 27, 2020 at 08:35 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. cracked a joke Tuesday when he was asked how the Browns can keep all of their playmakers happy in 2020.

"I think you just throw for 600 yards each game and rush for 200, and I think everybody will be happy," Beckham said.

That'd be a record or something.

All jokes aside, the Browns have plenty of options at wide receiver, tight end, running back, and even fullback when Baker Mayfield drops back to pass. Filling up every player's stat column will be a near impossibility for the third-year quarterback. That's not the top priority, of course, and Mayfield detailed his role in the process after Thursday's practice.

"I've got to go through my reads and do my stuff," Mayfield said on Browns Live: Training Camp. "That's the coach's job to call the plays and get the ball in the playmakers' hands. I've got to go through and do my job and be a playmaker as well, be a ball distributor. We have guys everywhere that can make plays. It's going to be a nice look out there with one-on-ones all over the field.

"We're getting better up front, added some depth as everyone knows, and Coach (Bill Callahan) is doing a great job. We're excited to get to play somebody else."

Here's what else happened at Thursday's practice.

