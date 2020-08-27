Zegura's Deep Dive: Analyzing the defense 10 days into camp

Cornerbacks

So far, the cornerbacks have proven to be the most consistent and deepest group of playmakers on the Browns defense. The depth, unfortunately, has had to be highlighted due to a recent rash of injuries at the position.

Denzel Ward is your unquestioned top corner on the outside and the former Pro Bowler looks noticeably bigger heading into his third season. He should thrive in the DB friendly scheme, and his 95-yard pick-six in a team goal line period has been one of the top plays of the entire training camp. Greedy Williams is the starter opposite Ward, and the second-year player was having a very solid camp until a shoulder injury forced him to miss the most recent practice. Both Ward and Williams have spent every free moment off to the side working on their technique, especially press technique, with their defensive back coaches.

Former first-round pick Kevin Johnson opened camp as the first-team slot corner and made an immediate impression. Johnson was one of the best players on the field in the early going and earned the nickname "Cover Johnson." Unfortunately, a freak injury forced Johnson to the hospital with a lacerated liver. He was back on the sidelines Tuesday and is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Veteran Terrance "Money" Mitch has been enjoying his typically excellent training camp with multiple interceptions and daily pass breakups. He has missed the last two practices with a knee injury, but Mitchell has been playing so well, you would think the team will try to find a way to get him on the field.

Newcomer M.J. Stewart Jr., a 2018 second-round pick of the Buccaneers, was claimed off waivers one day into training camp. He has made an immediate impact in Berea while filling in for Johnson as the starting nickel. Stewart has an interception and has shown a knack for getting into the backfield as a blitzer and in run support. It looks like a change of scenery is exactly what he needed, but he, too, has been recently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Hopefully Williams, Johnson, Mitchell and Stewart will all be back on the field shortly because they have looked like an excellent unit thus far.

Many young players have really stepped up this camp — perhaps no one more than Donovan Olumba. The Browns brought the 6-foot-2 Olumba into the mix in March after he was released by the Cowboys, and he has been really opened eyes. His size certainly stands out, but Olumba has played his way into the mix as an outside corner. He has rarely allowed any completions when targeted, even when working against the starters. Special teams ace Tavierre Thomas has also shown good speed and mirroring skills while working in the slot.

Top UDFA A.J. Green, veteran Robert Jackson and last year's seventh-round pick Donnie Lewis Jr. are also getting lots of opportunity of late with the injuries in the cornerback room. Green certainly has flashed his skills working on the outside, as has Jackson, who was on the Browns active roster for six games in 2019. There may be too many quality players to keep, and GM Andrew Berry will face some very difficult decisions at this position.

Stock Up: Johnson, Stewart, Mitchell, Olumba

Safeties

This group, which was to feature three new faces among the starters, was also off to a strong start in camp, but the impact of the season-ending injury to second round pick Grant Delpit can't be minimized.

Delpit was very much looking like a potential steal of the draft as a natural, versatile playmaker. Unfortunately, he won't see the field until the 2021 season. Veterans Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph are your starters at free and strong safety, respectively. Sendejo, a 10-year veteran, has patrolled the back end of the defense every day in camp and has a couple of interceptions to his credit. Joseph has been working pretty much every other day since being activated from the PUP list and had his best day Tuesday when he intercepted two passes. Both Sendejo and Joseph can play both safety positions, and the two will be counted on to play major roles.

Sheldrick Redwine is now poised to be the third safety in Woods' big dime looks. He started five games a year ago and is currently the top backup at the free safety spot.

With Delpit out, undrafted free agent Elijah Benton has been the team's top backup at strong safety. Rounding out the safety room are UDFA Jovante Moffat and J.T. Hassell, the latter of whom appeared in four games for the Browns last season primarily on special teams.