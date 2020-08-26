Browns Mailbag: How will the WR and TE rooms look by the season opener?

With the Browns now keeping a FB and almost certainly four TEs, is there even a chance to keep six WRs? So who is in the lead for the fifth slot? — Zack W., Avon

This, again, is a question I can't answer at the moment, and the Browns are still conducting heavy evaluations with the time they have — roughly 10 days — before they're required to cut the roster down to 53 players. All that said, I would say you're fairly accurate by saying the Browns will be keeping a fullback because it's an incredibly important part of what Kevin Stefanski wants to accomplish in 2020 and beyond.

"I just think it brings a level of toughness," Stefanski said. "Obviously, I also think there is a versatility to that position, and what you can do with them in the run and the past game. I think it can help dictate certain looks that you want to see from the defense. I just think it is a nice utility piece for us."

As for the tight ends, the Browns have five very good ones. On top of Austin Hooper and David Njoku, rookie Harrison Bryant has been a stand-out at camp and has filled in nicely for Njoku while he deals with a wrist injury. Pharaoh Brown started six games last season and is valued as a blocker, and Stephen Carlson emerged as a reliable player last year after he was summoned from the practice squad. Paring that group down to four will be a challenge … if that's the number the team opts to keep. We simply don't know how the roster math will work at this stage of the preseason.

"In my opinion, we do have five guys that belong on an NFL field on Sunday," tight ends coach Drew Petzing said. "That is a really unique experience in a tight end room to have. It has been fun to watch. They all have different strengths and things that they do well."

Now to the wide receivers: It's wide open behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., though Rashard Higgins put together a very good week and received some nice praise from Van Pelt on Monday.

"Higgins has stepped up," Van Pelt said. "He really has been impressive with his ability to finish plays. He battles right to the end in the run game, and in the pass game, he is getting better each day.