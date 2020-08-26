Browns claim WR Damion Willis

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Claimed (1):
WR Damion Willis
Willis is 6-3, 204 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Troy. Originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games with two starts as a rookie. He recorded nine receptions for 82 yards. He is a native of Meridian, Miss.
No corresponding move is necessary as the team will receive a roster exemption for Willis and he will not count against the roster limit until he is permitted in the building in accordance with the Screening/Testing Protocol.